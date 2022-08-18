Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Hundreds collect supplies at back-to-school event in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people lined up along Independence Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday in order to collects supplies for students going back to school. This event was put on by Grace Church to provide families with the necessary items for students to be prepared for...
KFVS12
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
KFVS12
LifeSavers Ministry to hold Recovery Rally
FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - LifeSavers Ministry in Farmington is holding a ‘Recovery Rally’ on Saturday, August 27. The fundraising event will be held at Christian Life Church in Farmington. Smoked pulled pork plates will be served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with entertainment to follow. Admission is...
KFVS12
Horseshoe tournament brings boost to economy to southeast Missouri
LEOPOLD, Mo. - As thousands made their way to Leopold this weekend, they helped provide an economic boost to the area as well. The Knights of Columbus St. Isidore Council 5898 held their 41st state horseshoe tournament bringing in thousands of visitors to the area. People at the huge event...
KFVS12
Field Crop Day provides learning for Wiregrass Farmers
KFVS12
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m. The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at...
KFVS12
7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.
westkentuckystar.com
Small quake detected in Cape Girardeau this morning
A small earthquake occurred overnight that was indicated to be centered in the city of Cape Girardeau on the Missouri/Illinois border. The USGS seismograph at the University of Memphis registered a 2.0 tremor at about 1:50 am Monday. It was located 2.6 miles west of downtown Cape Girardeau near the West Park Mall area.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
wfcnnews.com
Missing Creal Springs man found dead in Missouri
MADISON COUNTY, MO - A man from Creal Springs reported missing in Missouri has been found deceased. According to the Madison County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, 43 year-old Jason Blair was found deceased after an extensive search in rural areas of the county. His dog was located and was turned over...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield families affected by tornado offered free rental home stays, assistance with basic needs
MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge. According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting
KFVS12
2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
KFVS12
Police investigating shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the area of Park and Independence Street. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, shots were fired Sunday morning at approximately 2:14 a.m. When officers arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. Officers...
KFVS12
Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
You Probably Shouldn’t Climb this 100 Foot Fire Tower in Missouri
I will admit that it's tempting and likely worth the climb, but you probably shouldn't adventure to the top of an old 100-foot fire lookout tower that I found in Missouri. The 100-foot fire lookout tower in question is located near Perryville, Missouri. I saw someone on the Missouri sub-Reddit that shared pictures of a sunrise from up there. Very nice I must admit.
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
tncontentexchange.com
Spokes welcomes community back to 'amazing atmosphere'
The October 2021 closure was sudden and heartbreaking for both employees and patrons of Spokes Pub & Grill. The business’s abrupt closing after 25 years caused the employees obvious financial anguish and stress over losing their jobs. Spokes Pub & Grill and the Surestay Plus Hotel, both located at...
kfmo.com
Chester Bridge Project Width Restrictions
(Perryville, MO) The Chester Bridge project is still in the rehabilitation stage and it currently involves width restrictions. MODOT Area Engineer, Chris Crocker, says they'll remove those restrictions for one weekend while they perform repairs to the current bridge so it will last when construction of the new bridge takes place.
