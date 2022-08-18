ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

Leaders place bets on Little League World Series outcome

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgAo4_0hMhyuWF00

Leaders from Long Island & Hawaii make Little League bets 01:01

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- The bets are in as the Little League World Series tournament gets underway.

The Massapequa Coast from Long Island will take on a team from Hawaii on Friday, and the mayor of Honolulu is betting his team will win.

"How about a case of our finest Hawaiian macadamia nuts says that our boys from Honolulu come out on top?" Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

READ MORE: Massapequa Coast heading to Little League World Series after beating Toms River East

Meanwhile, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is squarely behind the hometown champions.

"I am betting him Pappalardo's pizza versus his macadamia nuts that our team, Massapequa Coast, is gonna win," Blakeman said.

The Massapequa Coast is the first Long Island team to play in the Little League World Series in over 40 years.

The teams square off Friday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer

Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Massapequa, NY
Sports
City
Massapequa, NY
State
Hawaii State
Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
BROOKLYN, NY
northforker.com

New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course

The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
WADING RIVER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Long Island#The Massapequa Coast#Hawaiian#Nassau County
GlobeTrooper.com

5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday

EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
macaronikid.com

Long Island Festival season is HERE

The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai South Nassau brings back 'Soirée Under the Stars'

Supporters of Mount Sinai South Nassau are set to gather once again at The Seawane Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, to help raise funds for hospital projects that are expected to expand services along the South Shore. For the first time after a two-year hiatus, "Soirée Under the Stars" returns...
WANTAGH, NY
Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

(Above) Young angler, Bryce, with a 22 -inch weakfish from Southampton. Offshore scene is insane. Enormous yellowfin sharked by a giant hammerhead. Manta rays offshore and inshore. Hot fluke bite on the south shore. Big bass on the north shore, plus bluefish galore!. Big porgies and sea bass in Montauk.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy