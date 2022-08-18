ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

(AP) — A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook.

Jeremy Lee Pauley, of Enola, Pennsylvania, is facing charges. East Pennsboro Township Police Department

A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS's facility. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said they were instead stolen from Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation.

"We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen," Taylor said.

A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.

FBI Little Rock spokesman Conor Hagan said the office was aware of the Pennsylvania incident "but will not comment on ongoing investigations." No charges had been filed as of Thursday against the Arkansas woman.

East Pennsboro Township Police in Pennsylvania announced the arrest of and charges against 40-year-old Jeremy Lee Pauley, of Enola, Pennsylvania. Pauley had been arrested on July 22 and had an initial court appearance Thursday

CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

DNA Evidence Leads To Killer In 34-Year-Old Cold Case In Berks County

A now-deceased man has been identified as the suspect who killed a 26-year-old woman 34 years ago in Berks County, authorities said. With new advances in genetic genealogy, investigators were able to identify Scott Grim, who died of natural causes at the age of 58 in 2018, as the man who beat and strangled Anna Jean Kane to death and dumped her body alongside Ontelaunee Trail Road in Perry Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man sentenced for role in shooting outside hotel

READING, Pa. — A Reading man will spend up to 20 years behind bars in state prison following his guilty plea in connection with a shooting. Joel Joshua San Andres pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges, including aggravated assault and conspiracy. San Andreas and another man, Pedro Franco-Flores, assaulted...
READING, PA
