Panic mode, activated? What's wrong with New York Yankees might not matter in the end
The Yankees are 10-20 in the second half, but still hold an eight-game lead in the shrinking AL East race. What has gone wrong, and will it matter?
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Revisits His Emotional Acceptance of Top FOX MLB Job
MLB Commentator Joe Davis had his dreams come true
With 2 HRs -- and 1 massive bat flip -- Canha caps Mets' domination of Phils
PHILADELPHIA -- Mark Canha put the exclamation point on the Mets' 2022 domination of the Phillies on Sunday afternoon -- and he made sure everyone at Citizens Bank Park knew it. As his go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning -- his second of the day --...
No more Sundays off for this banker turned Mets pitcher
PHILADELPHIA -- At this time 14 months ago, Nate Fisher had completely left behind the game of baseball. After the 2020 Minor League season was cancelled and he was released by the Mariners, the left-hander returned home to Nebraska where one of his old baseball coaches set him up with a job at a local bank.
Sparks fly as Blue Jays-Yankees rivalry heats up
NEW YORK -- There it is, the great AL East rivalry we’ve long been promised. The Blue Jays and Yankees teased this back in April, when they split a four-game series and traded haymakers in The Bronx. It was the series when Vladimir Guerrero Jr., bloodied hand and all, launched three home runs in the same game and announced the Blue Jays as an early contender in the division.
MLB・
'He's a special talent': Kim's skill knows no bounds ... literally
SAN DIEGO -- Ha-Seong Kim’s eyes were on the baseball. The Padres’ shortstop didn’t see the diminishing space between himself, the wall and the wire that anchors the safety net in front of the third-base stands. In one terrifying moment, all things converged -- Kim, the baseball,...
Humbled and Happ-y: Cubs LF slugs 100th career homer
CHICAGO -- There was a scramble in the right-field bleachers as Ian Happ shifted into his home run trot in the first inning on Sunday afternoon. The baseball he just sent soaring to the stands was rolling among shoetops. A young fan got his hands on the souvenir. After the...
'It stings:' Robertson asks for ball, allows crushing HR
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies on Sunday morning lost their best relief pitcher for at least the next 12 days and one of their best setup men for the remainder of the season. It left the bullpen perilously thin before Sunday evening’s 10-9 loss to the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, which dropped the Phillies (66-55) into the third NL Wild Card with 41 games to play. New York grinded plate appearance after plate appearance in the first three games of the series, forcing Phillies relievers to throw a combined 191 pitches, including 36 from David Robertson in a six-out save in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told Robertson before Sunday’s game that he planned to use him only in an emergency.
Young Royals battle 'growing pains' on tough road trip
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Royals’ 7-4 homestand last week was encouraging, not only for team morale, but also for what it revealed about the club's potential future with its core group of players. But Sunday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field sent the Royals back to...
Spark of youth inspires O's in Little League Classic win
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Sunday night was supposed to be a lesson in baseball for the crowd of mostly Little Leaguers on hand. Watch two teams in the midst of a Wild Card fight duke it out, see how they carry themselves between pitches, after a bad play or a strikeout, in the dugout with one another.
Boone lets loose after Yankees' latest loss: 'It's right in front of us'
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ recent offensive malaise being what it is, Aaron Boone joked Saturday morning about picking the day’s lineup out of a hat, Billy Martin-style, just to shake things up. A few hours later, he was slamming his right hand on the table with his voice cracked, a fortnight of frustration boiling over after another listless loss in an August full of them.
'Recipe for some tough outings': Bullpen continues to struggle
PHOENIX -- In the midst of the Albert Pujols party, the bullpen continued to struggle. After his electric Saturday night in the desert, Pujols came off the bench to pinch-hit Sunday in the seventh inning and promptly delivered a base hit to the roar of both fanbases. It led to the Cardinals reclaiming a lead they kept the rest of the way in their 6-4 win to sweep the D-backs in the three-game series at Chase Field.
Blue Jays leave Yankees fuming, clinch series win
NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole walked to the mound for the fifth inning Saturday, having not allowed the Blue Jays to muster as much as a hit. Twenty minutes later, he was punching the roof of the Yankees’ dugout with both fists, cursing a New York sky that feels like it’s falling.
Hoeing's journey to MLB debut a whirlwind
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins right-hander Bryan Hoeing was hyped and his adrenaline was flowing for his Major League debut. You couldn’t blame him, with the pulsating bass blasting from the Dodger Stadium speakers for a Saturday night crowd of 51,813. It was a far cry from a year ago, when Hoeing was playing in front of Midwest fans at High-A Beloit.
Rodgers' 4th hit gives Rockies walk-off win
DENVER -- Brendan Rodgers looked from the on-deck circle, and past Rockies teammate Charlie Blackmon in the batter’s box, to a 10th-inning advice session for Giants pitcher Camilo Doval on Saturday night. “I knew they weren’t talking about Chuck,” Rodgers said, smiling. The Giants walked...
'You can get angry': Twins' bats quieted by Rangers
MINNEAPOLIS -- It has felt like the refrain for the past month or so from these Twins has been a constant emphasis that the offense has too much talent to be playing like this -- that they just need to execute better and play up to their potential, then the wins will follow.
Boston's 'Cal Ripken' hits pivotal double amid hot streak
BALTIMORE -- The day Christian Arroyo came back from his injury was the same day the Red Sox revealed that Trevor Story’s right hand injury had gone from a bone bruise to a hairline fracture. That date was July 30, and it felt like a big blow in a...
Mets buoyed by traveling support in DH split
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches in the 60-year history of their rivalry with the Phillies -- and it was on full display before the first pitch was even thrown in Saturday's doubleheader. Well, the first real pitch anyway. That’s because...
Aging like fine wine, Morton (11 K's) keeps elite company
ATLANTA -- Charlie Morton’s career seemed to be nearing a close when he joined the Astros before the 2017 season. But five years after helping Houston claim a World Series title, the veteran hurler showed his former team why he’s still considered one of the game’s top starting pitchers.
Longo gives Giants a much-needed spark
DENVER -- The Giants were in need of a jolt to wake up their sluggish offense and keep their latest downturn from spiraling even further. They found one in Evan Longoria. Longoria crushed his first grand slam in nine years and added a few defensive gems at third...
