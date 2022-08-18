Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Team Utah Eliminated From Little League World Series Following Loss To Iowa
SALT LAKE CITY – The magical run to Williamsport came to an end for Team Utah at the Little League World Series following their 10-2 loss to Team Iowa on Sunday. The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament and Team Utah was not able to pick up a win in either of their two games.
cbs2iowa.com
Solon hopes to wipe away memory of 2021 finale
SOLON, Iowa — After a perfect regular season in 2021, Solon's football team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 42-0 semifinal loss to BHRV. And this year the Spartans are hoping to take their season a step farther.
KCRG.com
New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]
I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
Howe: 5 True Freshmen Positioned for Playing Time
Ranking Iowa Football Newcomers Who Could Avoid Redshirt in '22
KCJJ
Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation
University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue
Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
Freda’s Beauty Rama and Gift Shop, a historic Black-owned business situated inside a quaint brick building in the Oakhill Jackson neighborhood, was a “second home” to Edwin Montgomery, his siblings and his friends growing up.
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
KCRG.com
Enjoy a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great back to school recipe for kids in this Fareway Cooking Segment. 1 (8 ounce) can refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Rolls. ½ pound thinly sliced ham. 4 slices cheddar cheese, cut into 4 strips. Directions. Preheat oven to 350°F....
kbia.org
Farmland prices soar, making it even harder for young farmers to break in and grow
At a recent farmland auction in Jesup, Iowa, a couple dozen farmers and landowners drank coffee, ate cookies and chatted before filing into rows of chairs for the sale. Many didn’t come to bid, but rather to see what the market was doing. Within minutes the fertile farm east...
KCRG.com
Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
cbs2iowa.com
55 layoffs announced at Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility
Aegon has announced it will be eliminating 55 employees at the Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility. Workers were notified on Wednesday that positions would be cut by December 31st. Transamerica's parent company Aegon says it will be using a third party for its IT services help desk. In addition on Wednesday,...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
KCRG.com
One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they’re investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aide until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Daily Iowan
UI announces Sandra Wong as first candidate for vice president for medical affairs, College of Medicine dean
Sandra Wong is the first finalist the University of Iowa announced for the next University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean. The announcement comes after former Carver College of Medicine Dean Brooks Jackson announced in February that he was stepping down and will return as faculty.
KBUR
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
