Marion, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Solon hopes to wipe away memory of 2021 finale

SOLON, Iowa — After a perfect regular season in 2021, Solon's football team was eliminated from the playoffs in a 42-0 semifinal loss to BHRV. And this year the Spartans are hoping to take their season a step farther.
KCRG.com

New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
98.1 KHAK

The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]

I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
KCJJ

Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation

University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue

Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police Chief resigns; accepts position in Colorado

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Police Chief of Waterloo has resigned after accepting a position in the state of Colorado. Fitzgerald served as the City’s Police Chief for two years, guiding the department through a national call for police reform and COVID-19. “The competition for highly educated and experienced...
cbs2iowa.com

55 layoffs announced at Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility

Aegon has announced it will be eliminating 55 employees at the Cedar Rapids Transamerica facility. Workers were notified on Wednesday that positions would be cut by December 31st. Transamerica's parent company Aegon says it will be using a third party for its IT services help desk. In addition on Wednesday,...
KOEL 950 AM

Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away

There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
KCRG.com

One dead in Waterloo shooting, police investigating

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said they’re investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of West 5th Street for a report of a shooting. At that location, police said they found a man who had been shot. They administered first aide until the victim could be taken to MercyOne hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
KBUR

SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident

Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...

