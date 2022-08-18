49ers Have a Chance to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo Following Deshaun Watson's Suspension

The 49ers trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns is now a possibility following Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension.

Deshaun Watson has officially been suspended for the first 11 games of the season. The NFL made the announcement Thursday along with fining him $5 million.

Watson was initially handed a six-game suspension, which didn't give the Browns a pressing need at quarterback. Handling six games with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is manageable. But now that Watson is out for nearly double of his initial ruling, the Browns have a need at quarterback.

That means the 49ers have a chance to trade Jimmy Garoppolo to Cleveland.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry remains adamant in the "confidence" they have in Brisset filling in for Watson. But that does not rule out the possibility of acquiring another quarterback like Garoppolo. Cleveland has the most salary cap space at around $48 million, so they can easily afford Garoppolo's contract should they not be able to get him to restructure.

Trade compensation will most likely not be more than Day 3 draft pick. The highest I could see the Browns going is a fifth-round pick, which the 49ers should happily take. Garoppolo's trade value hasn't looked this good since his shoulder surgery occurred.

Still, I give this trade a small chance of becoming reality.

In two weeks, the 49ers will have to let Garoppolo go for the final roster cuts. There is no way they are going into the season with him on the team and allow his salary to become guaranteed for the year. Doesn't matter how adamant they are about it, it will not happen. So unless getting Garoppolo in the building two weeks early is that critical to them, then the Browns will be better off waiting.

It may be a risk to let Garoppolo hit the open market, but the Browns are the best fit for him. Even if he only plays for the 11 games Watson is out, that is enough for him to boost his value and cash in elsewhere when free agency hits in 2023.