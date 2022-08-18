ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Click10.com

Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Officer Arrested, Suspended for DUI, Possession of Cocaine

A Miami police officer bonded out of jail Sunday after being arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine. On Saturday, investigators with the Miami Police Department Anti-Corruption Unit conducted surveillance in the case of 32-year-old Jeffrey Jose Marcano, according to an arrest report. During the surveillance, Marcano is seen driving...
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward County, FL
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S

COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man found dead inside residence in Weston

A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale

A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead

Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...

