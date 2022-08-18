Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
Man Arrested For Throwing Brick Into BMW, Hurling Rock Into Coral Springs Home
A man was arrested for throwing a brick through the window of a BMW in Coral Springs earlier this month, just weeks after he shattered a home’s window with a rock, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Alonzo Hill, 31, of Pompano Beach, hurled the brick into...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Officer Arrested, Suspended for DUI, Possession of Cocaine
A Miami police officer bonded out of jail Sunday after being arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine. On Saturday, investigators with the Miami Police Department Anti-Corruption Unit conducted surveillance in the case of 32-year-old Jeffrey Jose Marcano, according to an arrest report. During the surveillance, Marcano is seen driving...
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
cw34.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for 30-year-old man who went missing in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Deerfield Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Louivens Narcisse was last seen along the 4700 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Saturday. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gone in 6 Minutes: Speedy Car Theft Crew Burglarizes Two Vehicles, Steals a Third in Parkland
Parkland deputies are searching for four criminals who pulled off two vehicle burglaries and a pickup truck theft within the span of about six minutes earlier this month, records show. The crimes happened Aug. 9 on Northwest 74th Terrace, where the first victim’s car, a black Chrysler 300, was burglarized...
WSVN-TV
Chief: Miami firefighter fired after writing incendiary texts in wake of Officer Echevarry’s death
MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter who wrote controversial and profanity-laced comments about law enforcement officers after the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echevarry has been fired, the department’s chief said. In a statement, Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban confirmed the firefighter’s termination,...
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
Florida firefighter fired for making anti-police comments after officer killed
MIAMI (AP) - — A South Florida firefighter has been fired after anti-police comments that he made in a group message following the fatal shooting of a police officer, were posted to social media. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday that a Miami firefighter was responsible for the...
Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead
Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash that seriously injured the passenger of another vehicle on Saturday.
Thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify thieves wanted for stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Palm Beach County.
Click10.com
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
Comments / 4