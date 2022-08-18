ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
Miami police officer arrested, facing DUI and drug charges

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer has been arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and driving under the influence. According to an arrest report, Jeffrey Jose Marcano, 32, was being surveilled by officers with the Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit, which led to his arrest early Sunday morning.
MIAMI, FL
Hollywood police investigating after man’s body found near ditch

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are conducting a death investigation. The body of a man was found near a ditch off McKinley Street and North 63rd Avenue early Saturday morning. Police transported the man’s body to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boy’s drowning death isn’t first tragedy at Coconut Creek complex

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The man who helped pull a 3-year-old from a Coconut Creek lake is speaking to Local 10 News after the tragic news that the young boy later died. It turns out that Friday night’s drowning incident is not the first to happen at the complex.
Miami police officers mourn death of retired assistant chief

MIAMI – A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has passed away. The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced the passing of Retired Assistant Chief Keith Cunningham on Sunday afternoon. In the tweet, MDPD said the department was mourning Cunningham’s loss and that his family...
MIAMI, FL
Family hopes new DNA tech will help solve mother’s 2004 murder in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The family of Yvonne McCalla has been praying for justice since police officers found her dead on June 14, 2004, in her apartment in Miramar. McCalla had moved to South Florida from Jamaica when she was a teenager. When she died at 37, she was a divorcee who was co-parenting a 12-year-old daughter with her ex-husband and worked as a medical assistant.
MIRAMAR, FL
2 dogs rescued after Fort Lauderdale fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rescued two dogs after an overnight fire in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach area Saturday, officials said. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in a residence in the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive. Officials said...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Officers stand guard over fallen Miami-Dade detective

MIAMI – To show respect and reverence for his life of service, police officers were standing guard over the casket of fallen Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry in rotating duty on Saturday at a funeral home in Miami-Dade County. After a procession of firefighters and police officers on...
MIAMI, FL
BSO: No weapon found, Weston middle school lockdown lifted

WESTON, Fla. – A Weston middle school’s lockdown was lifted more than 2 hours after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called after a report of a possible weapon on campus. According to BSO, a preliminary investigation revealed that a student at Falcon Cove Middle School overheard another...
WESTON, FL
Former Miami firefighter apologizes for rant in response to fallen detective

MIAMI – The former Miami firefighter who was terminated over a rant that offended the local law enforcement community at a time of grief released a public apology on Friday evening saying he wished he could take his words back. Kevin Newcomb, then a Miami firefighter, used a WhatsApp...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 21, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Broward School Board members Laurie Rich Levinson and Debra Hixon, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart and state congressional candidate Ashley Gantt. The full episode can be seen at the top...
FLORIDA STATE

