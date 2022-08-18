Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
WLTX.com
Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
abccolumbia.com
One person injured in Lexington shooting, investigation underway
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a Saturday night shooting in Lexington. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say he was shot in the upper body...
WIS-TV
LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves man dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
Police investigating deadly Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Violent Crimes Task Unit is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in Lancaster, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday night in a residential neighborhood near 102 North Willow Lake Road. 43-year-old Lancaster resident Jason Shannon was found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man killed in shooting
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Homicide near SC State shuts down campus, four victims found in shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A late night shooting Sunday sent the SC State campus into lockdown. Investigators from the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said in an incident report calls of a shooting started at around 10:45 p.m. The report called it a homicide and attempted murder. Officers arrived to...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in Naomi Drive single-vehicle collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Ruben Cabrera, 28, of Gilbert as the victim of a collision on Naomi Drive. The collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Naomi Drive. According to the coroner, Cabrera was...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of fatal house fire in Gaston
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire. The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead after shooting in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday night, according to Lancaster County officials. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened on North Willow Lake Road. The victim, Jason Shannon, 43, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a woman who was trying to move a stalled car off Jefferson Davis Highway. It happened between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m. July 29 at 631 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
WIS-TV
Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
Juveniles arrested in connection to Winnsboro shootings
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested two juveniles in connection with a recent string of shootings in the Winnsboro area. Sheriff Will Montgomery released a statement on Friday announcing that on the previous night, his deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Smallwood and Bellfield roads and found the two suspects inside.
WIS-TV
Columbia man charged after robbing convenience store, threatening to kill clerk
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Columbia has been accused of robbing a convenience store in Lexington County last month. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richard Dean Dougherty Jr., 60, was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery. Investigators collected information in the case, and found...
Suspect who barricaded self in Manning gas station bathroom found in ceiling, police say
MANNING, S.C. — A man barricaded in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a two-hour standoff, Manning Police say. According to Manning Police Lt. Sean Briley, the incident began around 8 a.m. when an officer noticed a man who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants at Murphy USA gas station in front of Walmart on Paxville Highway.
WIS-TV
Newberry County fatal collision leaves one dead
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on I-26 near exit 72. The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The driver of a 2014 Kia Sedan was traveling west on I-26 and went off the...
Comments / 1