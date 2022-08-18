UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.

