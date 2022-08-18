Read full article on original website
Arterial Bar & Grill in La Crosse closes for rebrand and renovations
A neighborhood staple in La Crosse is coming to a close, but not without a party. Sunday was the last day for the Arterial Bar & Grill on the city's south side.
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair.
visitwinona.com
This Week in Winona: August 23-28, 2022
Download a printable version of this page HERE and see more details in our EVENT CALENDAR. Interested in receiving this listing every Monday? Email info@visitwinona.com. 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Mural Celebration with The Joy Labs and WPL East End Recreation Center. 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Mississippi Sippin’...
WEAU-TV 13
Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
wizmnews.com
Homeless count, nearly doubled from two years ago in La Crosse, troubling to Couleecap’s Kim Cable
The number of homeless people found in one night on the streets of La Crosse is disturbing to at least one local professional, who works with the unsheltered. The most recent Point in Time count, taken on July 28, found 140 people living on the streets of La Crosse without shelter, according to Kim Cable, Housing & Community Services director at Couleecap, Inc.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions
The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship. Winners were announced in the teens and kids division Sunday. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
58th annual Holmen Kornfest getting underway
The 58th annual Holmen Kornfest is now getting underway at Halfway Creek Park. Gates officially opened at 5 p.m.
wiproud.com
La Crosse sees massive uptick in break-ins
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – La Crosse police are asking for the community’s help after several reports about broken windows throughout the city. Officers say since August 12, several windows to homes and vehicles have been broken, mostly during the overnight hours. They want to remind the community...
cwbradio.com
Elderly Man Dies in ATV Accident in Trempealeau County
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) An elderly man from western Wisconsin has died after the ATV he was driving rolled over and pinned him underneath. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department stated the man went out to check on his hunting land on Wednesday and never returned.
‘The city can expect a lawsuit’: Law firm submits open letter to La Crosse council threatening legal action over conversion therapy ban
A conservative law firm submitted a public letter saying the City of La Crosse can expect a lawsuit unless a conversion therapy ordinance is abandoned.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Saturday. According to a media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.
winonaradio.com
WEAU-TV 13
spectrumnews1.com
Political expert breaks down Wisconsin's biggest races for November
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The newest Marquette Law School poll showed Governor Tony Evers in a virtual tie with his Republican challenger Tim Michels. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, said he doesn't expect polling to change much before Election Day. "I think the big unknown...
Announcing dozens of arrests, U.S. Attorney notes rise in 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets
Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement announced Friday that recent raids targeting armed offenders and drug dealers has yielded multiple arrests, and seen dozens of high-powered firearms seized. In a press conference, United States Attorney Andrew Luger said that as well as 35 "high-risk violent offenders" having been charged in...
Police arrest La Crosse man tied to homicide investigation
A La Crosse man is under arrest and accused of delivering a deadly amount of drugs.
wizmnews.com
Moore accused of reckless homicide in drug overdose death
A suspect in a La Crosse County drug death is in the county jail, awaiting an expected court hearing this week. Bernard Moore Junior faces charges of reckless homicide and possession of narcotic drugs. Moore is accused of providing the drugs that led to a fatal overdose late last year.
