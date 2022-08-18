Read full article on original website
KBI arrests Salina man for 2011 homicide
SALINE COUNTY – Today, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a Salina man connected to a 2011 murder. In March of 2019, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to further investigate the February 17, 2011 death of 39-year-old Carol S. Williams that occurred in New Cambria, Kansas. KBI agents initiated an investigation.
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/15/2022
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Bramhall was not present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m....
