The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Bramhall was not present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m....

MARSHALL COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO