Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
Related
nbc15.com
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
People across Beloit gathered at New Life Ministries Saturday to speak out against gun violence at the Beloit Says Enough is Enough event. Community members enjoy breakfast while raising money for survivors of sexual violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. After a three-year hiatus, the Rape Crisis Center held their...
CBS 58
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
Channel 3000
Richard H. “Dick” Peik
MADISON – Pastor Richard H. “Dick” Peik, age 81, of Madison, Wis., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He was born on March 9, 1941, in Hutchinson, Minn., the son of Howard and Lucille Peik, and passed away at his home in Madison.
nbc15.com
Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Janesville man arrested for OWI following Packers preseason game
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Janesville man on his way home from Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints was arrested after a trooper saw his vehicle swerving on the road. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Eleanor Agnes Anunson
MIDDLETON – Eleanor Agnes Anunson, age 98, died surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Samuel and Agnes Patton. Eleanor married Howard G. Anunson Sr. on April 16, 1949, in Towanda, Pa. She was...
Channel 3000
Fort Atkinson opens season with win over Milton
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
Channel 3000
Ilah R. Breitbach
Ilah R. Breitbach, age 88, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Irvin and Janet (Wahl) Olson. She was united in marriage to Norris Breitbach on June 20, 1959. Ilah...
WIFR
Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local sushi restaurant announces they will be closed for the weekend because of a lack of cooks. Marc’s Fusion on 4133 Charles St. in Rockford announced it on their Facebook page Friday. They will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20. Marc’s...
Channel 3000
Kelly E. Henry
Kelly E. Henry, 56, passed away early Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice facility in Janesville, WI. Kelly was born August 20, 1965 in Madison, WI to Sherry (Johnson) Tydrich and Daniel Carlson. Kelly dedicated over 20 years to her employer, WPS, before retiring early. During that...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
WISN
Three shot near Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to a shooting near the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Three were shot, with two in critical condition, according to Kenosha P.D. via Facebook. A 31-year-old male suspect is currently in custody. The altercation allegedly started...
Channel 3000
Colleen Kay Canney
Colleen Kay Canney – the one-and-only Irish Colleen, born on St. Patrick’s Day – passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She loved her family, her Irish heritage, and her Packers. She was a private person, but those who knew her well knew the inner child she kept near the surface and recognized the twinkle in her hazel eyes when something tickled her. When her belly laugh started (often leading to tears of hilarity), you couldn’t help but join in.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Discussing the future of the housing market with UW’s Mark Eppli
MADISON, Wis. — Mark Eppli, the director of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk about the future of the housing market. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Two people dead, two more injured in Sun Prairie car crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Sun Prairie Saturday night. The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way around 8:30 p.m. The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital. The driver and passenger of the other car,...
Comments / 0