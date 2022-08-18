Colleen Kay Canney – the one-and-only Irish Colleen, born on St. Patrick’s Day – passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She loved her family, her Irish heritage, and her Packers. She was a private person, but those who knew her well knew the inner child she kept near the surface and recognized the twinkle in her hazel eyes when something tickled her. When her belly laugh started (often leading to tears of hilarity), you couldn’t help but join in.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO