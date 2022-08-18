ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

WILX-TV

Bomb threat closes Ionia elementary school for Monday

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Boyce Elementary in Ionia is closed Monday due to a bomb threat. In a post on the Ionia Public Schools (IPS) Facebook page, IPS says the district was made aware of a bomb threat against Boyce Elementary at 3:45 a.m. Law enforcement searched the school with K-9 united and found no credible threat.
IONIA, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rising price tags on school supplies has made the 2022 back-to-school season a struggle for families in Michigan. As the summer season ended and the school year approaches, a Lansing organization made it their mission to help families in need with free supplies and haircuts. Mobile...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

New cash infusion could help Michigan college students

Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week. Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed. “I wanted to...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Groups gave out free school supplies to those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – School is almost back in session, causing kids and parents to try and get all of their school supplies together. That’s why some groups in the Lansing area held events with free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts on Saturday. “If we can just help some of the families that are struggling […]
WNEM

Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
wild941.com

“Hot” Florida Teacher Arrested After Hiding Teen In Her Home

A Charlotte county High school teacher has been arrested after hiding a teenager in her home. Police had been trying to find the minor since he went missing on August 12th. After receiving information from the boys parent’s they were able to find him at Kelly Simpsons house. Kelly Simpson is a 31-year-old teacher who works at the minors high school. According to Wink News, Simpson first told investigators that she had picked the teen up and then dropped him off at a gas station. When investigators asked to search her home, she said no because the teen was not there. After telling Simpson that she could be charged with a crime if she did not let them search, she told investigators that the boy was inside.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WWMT

Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
PORTLAND, MI

