WILX-TV
Bomb threat closes Ionia elementary school for Monday
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Boyce Elementary in Ionia is closed Monday due to a bomb threat. In a post on the Ionia Public Schools (IPS) Facebook page, IPS says the district was made aware of a bomb threat against Boyce Elementary at 3:45 a.m. Law enforcement searched the school with K-9 united and found no credible threat.
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rising price tags on school supplies has made the 2022 back-to-school season a struggle for families in Michigan. As the summer season ended and the school year approaches, a Lansing organization made it their mission to help families in need with free supplies and haircuts. Mobile...
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
MSU student government president’s office door vandalized
Michigan State University's first openly non-binary student government president said in a statement that someone used menstrual hygiene pads to make a hateful symbol on their office door last week.
Detroit News
New cash infusion could help Michigan college students
Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
WILX-TV
Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week. Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed. “I wanted to...
Fox17
Section of Columbia Avenue closed following crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of a Calhoun County is road due to a crash Monday morning. County dispatchers say the closure affects Columbia Avenue east of Main Street. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter -...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
WILX-TV
Michigan National Guard hosts ‘Honor the Fallen’ tribute event at the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at the Michigan State Capitol Sunday to remember the 7,054 service members who died since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. The Capitol was “The Task Force Tribute” first stop as it drives one mile for each veteran who died in the line of duty over the last 20 years.
LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
Groups gave out free school supplies to those in need
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – School is almost back in session, causing kids and parents to try and get all of their school supplies together. That’s why some groups in the Lansing area held events with free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts on Saturday. “If we can just help some of the families that are struggling […]
WILX-TV
‘We requested air support’ - Police agencies team up in Grand Blanc Township drag racer pursuit
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An illegal race in Grand Blanc was stopped after a Michigan State Police helicopter got involved, according to Grand Blanc Township Police. Thursday night, an officer from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said they witnessed cars drag racing on northbound I-475 at speeds...
Jorma Duran does ‘classy cannonball’ into WLNS pool
In the August heat, nothing is more refreshing than a dip in the pool.
WNEM
Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
wild941.com
“Hot” Florida Teacher Arrested After Hiding Teen In Her Home
A Charlotte county High school teacher has been arrested after hiding a teenager in her home. Police had been trying to find the minor since he went missing on August 12th. After receiving information from the boys parent’s they were able to find him at Kelly Simpsons house. Kelly Simpson is a 31-year-old teacher who works at the minors high school. According to Wink News, Simpson first told investigators that she had picked the teen up and then dropped him off at a gas station. When investigators asked to search her home, she said no because the teen was not there. After telling Simpson that she could be charged with a crime if she did not let them search, she told investigators that the boy was inside.
WWMT
Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
How West Michigan districts are working to improve school building safety
For your children to learn and their teachers to teach, everyone inside school needs to feel safe and secure
