kswo.com
Commissioners honored Oklahoma’s Miss United States Agriculture with a proclamation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kynleigh Henson has lived in Cotton County majority of her life and has a passion for Agriculture. She won the title of 2023′s Oklahoma Miss United-States Agriculture. Cotton county commissioner Mike Woods said, not many get the chance that she has. “It’s really an honor...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma National Guard tuition program takes effect to boost recruitment – Sen. Kim David and Rep. Nicole Miller issue praise
Oklahoma City – State leaders praised the positive impact of the Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act that went into effect July 1, providing a more affordable pathway for Oklahoma National Guard members to pursue a higher education. Senator Kim David, R-Porter, and Representative Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, authored Senate...
KXII.com
The candidates running for Oklahoma's 2nd congressional district
Called the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” lifelong teacher and activist Opal Lee worked for decades to get Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday.
A letter to Governor Stitt hopes to make a difference for many Oklahoma farmers and ranchers regarding shortage of hay
Hoping to make a difference for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers across the state, a letter to the Governor's Office from the president of American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR) asking Governor Kevin Stitt to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend certain requirements for transportation hay.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
KOCO
Oklahoma Republicans, Democrats to face off within party to decide race for seats
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Republicans and Democrats will face off within their own parties to decide who goes to the race for the seats. Election night is approaching this Tuesday, with multiple runoffs before the November election. KOCO 5 looked at some of the biggest elections in the state.
kgou.org
Focus is on U.S. Senate and Congressional races in Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election
Few legislative races are on the Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election ballot, so most eyes will be on the races for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District party runoffs. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23
Voters will decide political party primary runoff elections Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. The post What you need to know about primary runoff elections Tues, Aug 23 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Newly signed Oklahoma bill aims to get students into aeronautics
OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Friday afternoon at Will Rogers World Airport looks to get more Oklahoma students into aeronautics. State Sen. Zach Taylor said Senate Bill 1147 allows students to take aviation and aerospace courses as part of their core curriculum at more than 50 high schools throughout Oklahoma.
News On 6
Poll: Race For GOP Senate Nomination Tightens In Oklahoma
The race to see which Oklahoma Republican will move on to the Nov. 8 general election in hopes of succeeding Sen. Jim Inhofe is coming down to the wire. In an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll, T.W. Shannon has closed the gap to 10 points against Rep. Markwayne Mullin. The poll was comprised of 322 likely Republican runoff voters and was conducted August 11-17. It showed Mullin with a 49 percent to 39 percent lead over Shannon.
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma governor questions the legality of payroll deductions for teachers' union dues
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered the State Department of Education to check payroll deductions for union dues to ensure they complied with state and federal law. In his executive order issued Friday, the governor said he wanted to make sure educators knew their rights when it...
kosu.org
Why $17.7 million in relief money for Oklahoma students remains unspent
This story was produced in a partnership between Oklahoma nonprofit newsrooms The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021, but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Attorney General awaits response from local wedding photographer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The clock is ticking on a local photographer who’s accused of ghosting clients after their wedding day. Complaints against Lindsey Nichole Photography have now reached the Attorney General, and the state may soon get involved. In Your Corner first learned of the business last...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma County: List of August 23 runoff elections (and one set of local propositions)
STATE TREASURER - REPUBLICAN. UNITED STATES SENATOR - REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term) UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT (nominee for full six-year term) PROPOSITION NO. 1 – Yes or No on $7,020,000 for street work. PROPOSITION NO. 2 – Yes or No on $1,230,000 for parks and recreation. PROPOSITION...
KOCO
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
KFOR
Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans
The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
