Oklahoma State

city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma National Guard tuition program takes effect to boost recruitment – Sen. Kim David and Rep. Nicole Miller issue praise

Oklahoma City – State leaders praised the positive impact of the Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act that went into effect July 1, providing a more affordable pathway for Oklahoma National Guard members to pursue a higher education. Senator Kim David, R-Porter, and Representative Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, authored Senate...
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
kgou.org

Focus is on U.S. Senate and Congressional races in Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election

Few legislative races are on the Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election ballot, so most eyes will be on the races for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District party runoffs. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
KOCO

Newly signed Oklahoma bill aims to get students into aeronautics

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Friday afternoon at Will Rogers World Airport looks to get more Oklahoma students into aeronautics. State Sen. Zach Taylor said Senate Bill 1147 allows students to take aviation and aerospace courses as part of their core curriculum at more than 50 high schools throughout Oklahoma.
News On 6

Poll: Race For GOP Senate Nomination Tightens In Oklahoma

The race to see which Oklahoma Republican will move on to the Nov. 8 general election in hopes of succeeding Sen. Jim Inhofe is coming down to the wire. In an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll, T.W. Shannon has closed the gap to 10 points against Rep. Markwayne Mullin. The poll was comprised of 322 likely Republican runoff voters and was conducted August 11-17. It showed Mullin with a 49 percent to 39 percent lead over Shannon.
kosu.org

Why $17.7 million in relief money for Oklahoma students remains unspent

This story was produced in a partnership between Oklahoma nonprofit newsrooms The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021, but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic.
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans

The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022

As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
OKLAHOMA STATE

