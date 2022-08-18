Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Flyers Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in the way of moving players out. They did buy out Oskar Lindblom, which was a good move to free up a little cap space, but there are some other options that would benefit the team not only next season but in the years to come. There are three options that we will go through and look at who would benefit the team the most if they were traded.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Coyotes, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a rough translation of recent comments by David Pastrnak hints that the forward might not be leaning towards a long-term extension with the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, did Nazem Kadri’s deal make it easy for J.T. Miller to understand his value as a pending unrestricted free agent? Speaking of Kadri, how is it that the New York Islanders missed out on the forward in free agency? Finally, what is the latest on trade speculation surrounding defenseman Jakob Chychrun?
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
After the level of success the Minnesota Wild had during last year’s regular season, it’s going to be hard for fans to accept anything less. They had the best record and most points in franchise history with a record of 53-22-7 and 113 points plus a fifth-place finish in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Hot Takes for the 2022-23 Season
The Blues are entering what should prove to be a pivotal season for this franchise. If they come out the gates strong and are contending, then they will go all-in at the trade deadline. Alternatively, if they start off slow and contending doesn’t seem like a realistic option, we may see general manager Doug Armstrong part ways with some familiar pieces near the trade deadline. Here are three piping-hot, but realistic, takes on the Blues for the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas, Tavares, Nylander & Sandin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what seems – in the light of the recent history of signings – to be Kyle Dubas’ conservative style in terms of the length of contracts. I have to admit that, in my thinking, I have been pondering what Jon Steitzer of LeafsNation said about Dubas being more of a “card counter” than a gambler.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Oiler Targets in Potential Kane Trade
With the Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding, many people are wondering if they will trade Patrick Kane. One team that has been viewed as a perfect landing spot for the future Hall of Famer is the Edmonton Oilers. More fuel was added to that fire recently by Sportsnet analyst Gene Principe. While speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Principe noted that Kane should be the Oilers’ Plan A and that the latter “would come to Edmonton for sure.”
The Hockey Writers
3 Sabres Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The 2022-23 season will be a massive year for the development path of the Buffalo Sabres. Young players will be given chances to step up and show they belong in the NHL, battle-tested veterans will be pushed to their limits, and new players will look to prove they can contribute. Many players will be looking to build on the success of the previous year, and it is this aforementioned improvement that will make them an X-factor for the team.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Found Important Cap Savings With Bellemare
At the start of the 2021 Free Agency period, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois made a number of moves to bring in low-cost depth to his roster. Two of these signings brought veteran players looking for more shots at a Stanley Cup to Tampa Bay on identical two-year, $1 million per year contracts, where they could play in a smaller but still impactful role for the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires: 3 Breakout Candidates for 2022-23
After earning a trip to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship Series last season, the Windsor Spitfires see numerous graduates heading into 2022-23. This means roster changes and players needing to step up, including three who are ready to take their game to a new level. With training camp starting...
The Hockey Writers
Manitoba Moose 2022-23 Season Preview
The Manitoba Moose finished in fifth place in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Western Conference last season. Their record to end the season was 41-24-5, which was good for 89 points and a 0.618 winning percentage. While they have made moves to largely keep the same roster in place,...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Commentary: Could Sandin Be Getting Bad Advice?
In recent days we have looked at two aspects of the ongoing negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas, Rasmus Sandin, and his agent Lewis Gross. In our first post, we stated we didn’t think there was any reason to panic yet. In our second we...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Replacing Lazar’s Grit & Energy Will Not Be Easy
At the trade deadline in April of 2021, the Boston Bruins acquired former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres. Also part of the return going to Boston with Hall in exchange for forward Anders Bjork and a draft pick was forward Curtis Lazar. The big name in the deal, however, was Hall and not much attention was on Lazar.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Prospect Preview: Gabe Vilardi
I kicked off the Los Angeles Kings prospect preview series with Arthur Kaliyev a few days ago, and now it’s time for Gabe Vilardi. The team’s 2017 11th overall pick who’s struggled at times throughout his NHL career. What will his 2022-23 season look like and what expectations should there be for him?
The Hockey Writers
Flames Looking to Prove 2021-22 Was No Fluke
The Battle of Alberta officially kicked off on Oct. 22, 1980, when the Calgary Flames visited the Edmonton Oilers at Northlands Coliseum. The Oilers won the first game, 5-3, in what would become one of the league’s most intense rivalries, as the two teams represented the Campbell Conference (now the Western Conference) in the Stanley Cup Final from 1983-1990, winning six of the decade’s 10 titles.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Blackhawks: Max Domi
The Chicago Blackhawks had the busiest offseason in recent memory. They let over nine players go in an attempt to accomplish a total rebuild. But as many players left the club, just as many came in. The organization signed 10 free agents this summer, and with eight of them being brand-new faces to the franchise, our writing team started a “Meet the New Blackhawks” series to get better acquainted with the roster. The next player on the list is arguably the biggest free-agent signing by Chicago, forward Max Domi.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ 2022-23 Line Predictions
The 2022-23 NHL season is nearing as we are just one month out from the start of preseason. That being said, teams will have a general idea of what they would like their lines to look like. But there will still be a lot to figure out. A line of Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, and Elias Lindholm wasn’t the original plan for the top line last season, but it worked out. With a couple of key new faces in the lineup for this coming season, chemistry will be something to figure out.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are getting good news when it comes to injuries to their star players. There’s also talk about who they might add in response to Calgary’s recent moves. The Vancouver Canucks could be interested in signing a couple of the bigger-name free agents still on the market and the Montreal Canadiens might shop Evgeni Dadonov in trade. Finally, is Tyler Bertuzzi a trade candidate out of Detroit this coming season?
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Järventie Redeems Himself Offensively at 2022 WJC
The World Junior Championship tournament is notorious for elevating expectations to unreasonable levels, and, on the other end of the spectrum, placing unwarranted question marks around players. Ottawa Senators’ prospect Roby Järventie may have accomplished both with respect to his offensive play during his two World Junior Championship tournaments.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Greig & Ostapchuk’s WJC Success Showcases Potential
In a tournament overshadowed by developments off the ice, a pair of prospects from the Ottawa Senators played an important role in helping Team Canada secure the 2022 World Junior Championship title. While the likes of Mason McTavish and Connor Bedard attracted the lion’s share of attention, Ridly Greig and...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Forwards 5-on-5 Production in 2021-22: Surprises
In this post, we’ll look at the overall scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs forwards for the 2021-22 season. Here’s a chart of the scoring of the Maple Leafs’ 12 forwards, from highest scorer to lowest scorer. RankPlayerGoalsAssistsPoints. #1Auston Matthews6046106. #2Mitch Marner356297. #3William Nylander344680. #4John Tavares274976. #5Michael...
