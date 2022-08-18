In Their Words: “‘Take Me Home’ is not only a phrase but also a place. There comes a point in everyone’s life when they end up running to or from something or someone. ‘Take Me Home’ is about confronting that instance — you do it because you know you need to. Home is also more than just an address. Home can be a feeling, a smell, or a state of mind. As a touring musician, the road becomes home. Motels in the middle of nowhere, people who you encounter on your travels, and the life you experience across the world. ‘Take Me Home’ is an anthem and one that allows us to tackle life head-on, no matter where ‘home’ may be.” — Tanner Usrey.

PROSPER, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO