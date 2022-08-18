Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Texoma musical community comes together to help Pottsboro man in need
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Kickback Backyard in Denison hosted a benefit where Texomans came together to support an old friend in need. “After you’ve been upside down on the 4-wheeler it’s nice to be right side up with them,” said Lex Hill of Pottsboro. Hill was reunited with...
KXII.com
112-year-old bell returned to Milburn Public School
MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma school bell is back at the district it first rang for-over a century ago. Milburn’s first schoolhouse opened in 1910, but according to the superintendent, over fifty years later that campus burned down. A member of the Milburn family took the bell from...
KXII.com
Oklahoma Homeland Security holds active threat training in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security held a free seminar in Ardmore last week to teaching people what to do during a shooting. The training program taught participants how to be ready for the worst in two different courses. The first one focused on what to...
KXII.com
Love County’s annual boots and badges blood drive
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Love County’s first responders hosted their annual boots and badges blood drive on August 20. “The fire department is winning right now,” said Eastside Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Joey Speer. Every year the county’s fire department and police department go head to head...
KXII.com
Ardmore Fire Department installing car seats on Friday
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week. Anyone in Carter, Jefferson, Love, Marshall or Murray counties who needs a car seat can bring $10 cash and their child to the station on Friday morning, and the department will install the car seat free of charge.
thebluegrasssituation.com
LISTEN: Tanner Usrey, “Take Me Home”
In Their Words: “‘Take Me Home’ is not only a phrase but also a place. There comes a point in everyone’s life when they end up running to or from something or someone. ‘Take Me Home’ is about confronting that instance — you do it because you know you need to. Home is also more than just an address. Home can be a feeling, a smell, or a state of mind. As a touring musician, the road becomes home. Motels in the middle of nowhere, people who you encounter on your travels, and the life you experience across the world. ‘Take Me Home’ is an anthem and one that allows us to tackle life head-on, no matter where ‘home’ may be.” — Tanner Usrey.
KXII.com
Two teens sent to the hospital in Atoka Co Crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a single-vehicle crash in Atoka county sent two teens to the hospital. The crash happened around 11:23 p.m. Saturday night on Forrest Hill road. Troopers said an unnamed 16-year-old was driving south on Forrest Hill road when his truck drove off the road. The driver overcorrected...
KTEN.com
Fish kill under investigation at Ada lake
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Ada has prohibited fishing at Wintersmith Lake until it can determine the cause of a fish kill. A fish kill is when a large number of fish die without an obvious reason. Park staffers say this isn't the first time it has happened at Wintersmith Lake during the summer; something similar happened in August 2019.
OSBI looking for missing Louisiana woman
On August 19, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released additional information in the Caitlyn Case investigation in hopes of narrowing the search area.
eparisextra.com
Texas BBQ Blowout to benefit local students
A new three-day event in Paris with a BBQ Blowout on Saturday, Dec. 3, will benefit local students by providing scholarships. A new three-day event in Paris with a BBQ Blowout on Saturday, Dec. 3, will benefit local students by providing scholarships. The event will benefit Paris ISD, Chisum ISD, Prairiland ISD, and North Lamar ISD. There is a guaranteed payout of $10,000 with an early registration cost of $225. It will be held at Love Civic Center, 2025 S Collegiate, Paris Tx.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kingston, OK USA
I found this beautiful heart on the way to my mailbox. It is my favorite color with a butterfly on on it. So special. I had never heard of this project. I love it!!!!
KXII.com
Trenton Tigers
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - After a 5-5 campaign last season and a first round playoff exit, head coach Josh Shipman and the Trenton Tigers come into this season much wiser and with a lot more experience as they bring back multiple skill positions to their squad this season. Trenton head...
KXII.com
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
CW33 NewsFix
Dogs available for adoption in Sherman
When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
KXII.com
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -A fatal crash in Tioga on FM-121 near Vaughan Rd. Before 1 p.m. on August 20, driver Brandon Jordy Ramirez who was driving a truck with a trailer hitched was headed westbound on FM-121, when motorcyclist Demonte Gomez who was traveling eastbound struck Ramirez. According to DPS,...
KXII.com
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
vanalstyneleader.com
Van Alstyne ISD to launch police department
Van Alstyne ISD is one step closer to getting its own police department. After months of preparation, the district is expected to submit its application to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement this week. Once approved, it will create the new law enforcement agency. At some point in the next...
bryancountypatriot.com
Two Atoka teens injured in single-vehicle accident
ATOKA COUNTY – Two 16-year-olds were injured as a result of a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night. The names of both young men were withheld in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The report described a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Forrest Hill Road at about 11:37 p.m.
KXII.com
Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Denison crash leaves one man dead. On the night of August 20, the Denison Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Texoma Parkway for a single-vehicle crash. Driver, Vaughn Days and his passenger were transported to a local hospital where Days was later pronounced dead.
