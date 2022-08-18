ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Russian spy agency blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy services for organizing the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing just outside Moscow. Daria Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Alexander Dugin, a philosopher, writer and political theorist whom...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy