Gene Fish
3d ago
so sad my prayers you get it fixed .it is hot my ac man came and thank God for him he fixed our water heater ..but i know how it feels to be without AC hot hot .
3d ago
Encourage your schools to hire Veterans and retired first responders
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
Temple man shot Saturday night, condition unknown
TEMPLE, Texas — A man's condition is unknown after being shot on the 1900 block of South 34th Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the area in response to the shooting. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.
fox7austin.com
Family, friends of woman murdered at grave site speak out
KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested for the death of a woman who was shot while visiting her son's grave in March. Yolanda N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died in January. She visited his grave on his birthday. He would've been 22. Yolanda's other children, Sierra and Qur'an, were...
Late night shooting leaves man injured: Temple Police
A late-night shooting left one man injured in Temple, police said. Information regarding the shooting is currently being sought.
KWTX
One injured in late night shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. According to Temple P.D., officers were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of South 43rd Street in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who...
KWTX
Central Texas boy drowns in pool at Lake Whitney Lodge
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old boy has died after drowning in a pool at a Lake Whitney lodge, KWTX has confirmed. According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, the tragedy occurred at 100 Tejas Trail on Saturday. The child, who is from Irving, was with his family for...
fox44news.com
Shooting under investigation in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night in the 1900 block of South 43rd Street. Officers found a wounded man after responding to calls of shooting in the area. An ambulance took him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
Temple Police looking to identify suspect in credit/debit card abuse case
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe is the suspect in a credit/debit card abuse case. Police tweeted the man's photo, showing him entering, checking out and leaving a store. The store's name and location was not provided.
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
KWTX
Deadly crash leaving two dead
Lorena, Texas (KWTX) - Deadly crash leaves at least two dead. This happened around 4 a.m. this morning going North on I-35 between exit 324 and 325. There were two 18 wheelers involved and a motorcycle. No updates at this time.
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
Texas teen arrested for allegedly fatally shooting veteran who was visiting her son’s grave
KILLEEN, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old was charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a military veteran who was visiting her son’s grave. According to the Killeen Police Department, on Tuesday, March 22, at 5:03 p.m., officers received a call about a victim with gunshot wounds on the 13000 block of State Highway 195, and when they arrived, they found two victims who had been shot.
everythinglubbock.com
McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe
MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
fox44news.com
One dead in vehicle accident involving 18-wheelers
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Lorena Fire Department has confirmed on social media that one person has died in a Monday morning vehicle accident. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that the accident happened on northbound Interstate 35, and involved two 18-wheelers. DPS...
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
