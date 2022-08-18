Read full article on original website
Related
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
richlandsource.com
Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees
The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
WSAZ
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
That’s a wrap on the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia!
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 State Fair of West Virginia officially wrapped up on Saturday, August 20, 2022. This year the fair was full of Mountain Grown Fun. There were new attractions from Swifty Swine pig racing and The Nerveless Nocks. There was great music like Grammy Award Winner Flo Rida and up-in-coming country star Zach […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
Metro News
North Central West Virginia Airport director says facility needs to keep its momentum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Phase I completion of the Aerotech Business Park creates 50 acres of flat land ready for development on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. Gov. Justice joined airport officials last week at a ceremony celebrating the completion. Airport director Rick Rock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountaineer Brewfest celebrates summer and WV beer
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Last week it was the blues…this week it’s the brews. The Mountaineer Brewfest gathered hundreds at Heritage Port in a celebration of West Virginia beermaking. But each mug also served the purpose of helping the sight-impaired through the Seeing Hand Association. The funds raised tonight will be just part of the […]
wvexplorer.com
2022 West Virginia Fall Foliage Map
The W.Va. Division of Forestry predicts peak fall foliage will emerge in late September in the Allegheny Mountains. (Map courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
Comments / 0