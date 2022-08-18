ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
richlandsource.com

Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees

The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
UPI News

Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
WSAZ

Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
WOWK 13 News

Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
WVNS

That’s a wrap on the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia!

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 State Fair of West Virginia officially wrapped up on Saturday, August 20, 2022. This year the fair was full of Mountain Grown Fun. There were new attractions from Swifty Swine pig racing and The Nerveless Nocks. There was great music like Grammy Award Winner Flo Rida and up-in-coming country star Zach […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
WTRF- 7News

Mountaineer Brewfest celebrates summer and WV beer

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Last week it was the blues…this week it’s the brews. The Mountaineer Brewfest gathered hundreds at Heritage Port in a celebration of West Virginia beermaking. But each mug also served the purpose of helping the sight-impaired through the Seeing Hand Association. The funds raised tonight will be just part of the […]
wvexplorer.com

2022 West Virginia Fall Foliage Map

The W.Va. Division of Forestry predicts peak fall foliage will emerge in late September in the Allegheny Mountains. (Map courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
WOWK 13 News

8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
NBC4 Columbus

Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]

