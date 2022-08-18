Top 10 quarterbacks in California high school football heading into 2022 season

The high school football season begins this week for most teams in the state of California, which means it's time to take a look at the top players from the most important position on the field, the quarterbacks.

Last season, Norco senior Kyle Crum was voted the top quarterback in California . Here are ten names to consider as the 2022 season kicks off.

TOP 10 QUARTERBACKS IN CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(Quarterbacks are listed in alphabetical order)

Elijah Brown – Mater Dei – Junior

Elijah Brown

Brown is 17-0 as a starter at Mater Dei and still has two years remaining. He tossed 30 touchdowns last season while completing 74 percent of his passes. Brown and the Monarchs will take on top competition throughout the season once again including a matchup or two against rival St. John Bosco.

Aidan Chiles – Downey – Senior

In Chiles first season at Downey after transferring in from Los Alamitos, he tossed ten touchdowns in the first six games of the season and showed off his feet, averaging 11 yards per carry. A broken wrist ended his season in the sixth game of the season against Gahr. The film from the first part of the season was enough to impress several coaching staffs along the west coast, leading Chiles to pick Oregon State over Washington State back in June.

Pierce Clarkson – St. John Bosco – Senior

Clarkson passed for 16 touchdowns and just under 1,500 yards last season while splitting time with Katin Houser, who is now at Michigan State. The Louisville-bound Clarkson will now be the full-time starter for the Braves and must deal with the pressure that comes with the label of No. 1 team in the nation.

Nico Iamaleava – Warren – Senior

Iamaleava will finish his high school career at Warren after a brief transfer to Long Beach Poly over the summer. In his two seasons as a starter for the Bears, he's proven to be one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country, totaling 50 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He'll graduate high school at the winter break before enrolling at Tennessee.

Jax Leatherwood – Scripps Ranch – Senior

Photo by Todd Shurtleff

Leatherwood burst onto the scene early in his junior season and led the Falcons to section and state titles on the football field while throwing for 52 touchdowns along the way. He was named SBLive's San Diego Section Athlete of the Year after also showcasing his skills in basketball and volleyball. Leatherwood is committed to play football at Nevada.

Malachi Nelson – Los Alamitos – Senior

Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos QB

Nelson first committed to Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma in July of 2021 before switching his commitment to USC once Riley took over as head coach of the Trojans. He's coming off of a 39 touchdown season in 2021 and figures to dominate once again with weapons surrounding him including his future teammate at USC, Makai Lemon.

Jaden Rashada – Pittsburg – Senior

Photo by Joe Bergman

Rashada had a breakout season as a junior, passing for 27 touchdowns and over 2,200 yards. His recruitment has skyrocketed over the past two years, leading to over 30 scholarship offers. He chose Miami back in June over the likes of Florida, LSU and Oregon will be under center for one of California's best teams as a senior.

Julian Sayin – Carlsbad – Junior

With enormous expectations and scholarship offers from schools across the country before starting a varsity game, Sayin passed for 34 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Lancers, leading them into the San Diego Section Open Division championship game. He's one of only three returning starters on offense in 2022 and will be looked to heavily as the Lancers appear to be one of the San Diego Section's best teams.

Kadin Semonza – Mission Viejo – Senior

Semonza enters his final season with 23 games of varsity experience having thrown 43 touchdowns and only ten interceptions during that time. With eight returning starters on offense for one of California's top five teams, the Ball State commit is in for a huge senior season.

CJ Tiller – Rancho Cucamonga – Senior

Tiller will play his final season for the Cougars after transferring in from Williams Field (AZ) after a junior season that included 2,458 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. The Boise State commit will have several experienced options surrounding him on offense, led by returning all-league selections Jonah Dawson, Julian Lundy and Jason Harris.

Five more on the bubble:

Izzy Carter – Centennial – Senior

Tre Dimes – Vanden – Senior

Luke Duncan – Miramonte – Senior

Jayden Mandal – Buchanan – Senior

Michael Tollefson - San Juan Hills - Sophomore