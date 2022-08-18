ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

TTI: The Most Innovative Trailblazing Accounting Program in Lakewood!

How a Career as an Accountant Has Become More Attainable for Frum Women. An exclusive interview with Perela Berney, CPA, Director of TTI’s Accounting Program. In the past couple of decades, women have been looking for a cheaper and easier pathway to attain an accounting degree. What has changed now for students in New Jersey?
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?

At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Printers#Linus Business#Nj#The New Jersey Department#Treasury
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey

Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
TRAVEL
CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
newjerseymonitor.com

New Jersey launches new student loan program

New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy