World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
To all the arrogant jerks who bike on New Jersey trails and roadways (Opinion)
If you ride a bike on New Jersey's hiking and walking trails, listen up. Don't act like you own the path. I mean it, some of you simply have no care in the world for others, and I see it all too often. You have this attitude like you can do whatever you want with no regard for whoever you're sharing the path with, or their safety.
This was just named the ugliest city in New Jersey
Not all cities are created equal, which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. My mother always told me that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all but apparently Travel Alot is willing to take the time out. They picked the “eyesore cities” based on lack of maintenance, poor design, and overall offerings (or lack thereof).
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Sixty Nine Cent Per Gallon Gas In New Jersey, Is It Legal?
At a time when gas prices are soaring at over 4 dollars a gallon, it really creates some chaos when you hear that there is gas going for .69 cents per gallon in New Jersey. I saw this sign with my own two eyes and even took a photo of it. Can you believe .69 cents per gallon? The last time we saw that price was in 1978.
N.J. bill proposes ending front license plate requirement
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey could become a one-license-plate state.Currently, all cars registered in the state are required to display tags in the front and back, but lawmakers are considering a bill allowing drivers to ditch the front license plate.Supporters say the change would save the state money producing tags, and drivers would no longer have to drill holes in their front bumpers to attach them.If approved, New Jersey would become the 20th single-license-plate state.
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Here’s Where To Get The BEST, Tastiest Tacos in New Jersey
One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!. We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
How Big and Extravagant is New Jersey’s Largest Home?
Just driving around, the Jersey shore, you can spot homes that take up a decent footprint. A lot of the prices are based on the proximity to the water. So that means a high-valued home may not be as large as you may think. You can’t always judge those homes...
Who is paying these insane prices for a glass of wine at Newark Airport? (Opinion)
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
One of N.J.’s largest vertical farms is still growing. Take a look inside.
Susan MacIsaac, donning a lab coat and gloves, takes a moment to smell the Thai basil growing a few steps away. Trays upon trays of greens fill the vast Kearny research facility as workers mill about behind her.
Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey
Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
NJ weather: Rain, glorious rain! Then drying out and heating up again
I was so excited to head out for work today to find delicious raindrops falling from the sky. It has been an incredibly dry summer so far. Parts of the state (about 8% of NJ) now officially fall in the "severe drought" category, running about 7 inches behind normal rainfall over the last 60 to 90 days.
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
