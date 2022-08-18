Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
KUTV
Crash forces closure in Provo Canyon
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo Canyon has closed in both directions near Vivian Park due to a crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area as officials responded to the scene on Sunday. Utah Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened at mile post 13 on U.S. Route...
KUTV
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
KUTV
IMPACT Magazine empowerment event in Salt Lake City, Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Tunisha Brown. Tunisha’s passion is to awaken black men and women to an understanding of the power they have within. To use their strengths to take charge of their lives and the communities that surround them. “To be a black...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
How to connect with domestic violence resources in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — After two domestic violence homicides in just a few days in Utah, 2News is taking a closer look at what resources are available for those experiencing domestic violence themselves. Kiki Wolf is with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. She said domestic violence can happen to...
KUTV
Pac-12 Players and Coaches React to Utah's Success
August 21, 2022 — (KUTV) - The Utes are trying to get back to the PAC12 title game for the fourth time in five years. Utah has been picked to win back-to-back conference title by the PAC12 media. Why are the Utes so good? David James asked PAC12 players and coaches and heard a variety of theories. Watch the story here.
KUTV
Westbound US-6 reopens after mudslide closure in Utah County
TUCKER, Utah (KUTV) — Westbound U.S. Route 6 was reopened after a mudslide closed the road Saturday. Officials said the mudslide occurred near mile post 200, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, on the highway between Spanish Fork and Helper. Crews were working at the scene on to...
KUTV
GALLERY: Motorcyclists ride to state capitol for 16th annual Ride for Fallen Officers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode to the Utah State Capitol on Sunday for the 16th annual Ride for Fallen Officers. The ride, announced by the Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and Timpanogos Harley-Davidson, helped honor those who have fallen in the line of duty. "May we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
New partnership may bring third pro sports team to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new partnership with Smith Entertainment Group may bring another professional sports team to Utah. Ryan Smith, chairman of the company which owns the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, announced they sold a minority stake to Arctos Sports Partners "to invest in the greater Utah sports and business community."
KUTV
UHSAA to discuss next steps for transgender athlete eligibility commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new commission will be set up in the coming weeks after a Utah judge ruled transgender athletes can compete in girls’ sports – if that commission approves. The preliminary injunction on the ban is the latest step in a lawsuit against...
KUTV
Crews search for missing person after flash flooding in Virgin River at Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Crew continued to look for a missing person along the Virgin River in the area of the Narrows at Zion National Park. Officials with the park said staff responded to the area Friday around 2:15 p.m. after a report that multiple visitors had been swept off their feet in the Virgin River near the Narrows, near Riverside Walk.
KUTV
Treasure trove of local products at new Orem store
KUTV — Painted Tree Boutique has a new location in Orem!. You can shop for local items from hundreds of vendors under one roof!. For more information visit paintedtree.com/locations/orem-utah. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Take 2 Podcast: Liz Cheney, Inflation Reduction Act, transgender athletes
Based and Woke: A riveting discussion: Also, have you heard of Mr. Mrs. MX?. Liz Cheney loses her primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman but says she may run for President. Biden gets a win with the Inflation Reduction Act: Will Americans get a win with the bill now signed into law?
KUTV
Utah Democrats want new DNR director removed as candidate for House of Representatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The confirmation process for the acting head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources will begin “very soon,” after which he will resign from his seat in the House of Representatives, according to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office. Rep. Joel Ferry (R-Brigham...
KUTV
Racism or HR problem? Two views over resignation at SLC school district
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News broke the story this week of the resignation of SLC schools associate superintendent Dr. Gwendolyn Johnson-White. Was her decision to step down touched off by suspected racism amid Dr. Timothy Gadson, the superintendent being placed on leave — or does it hark to Johnson-White’s previous employment in Florida, where as a principal, she was sanctioned over allegations of inflating school enrollment numbers?
KUTV
Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series
Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton Oliverson in their thoughts as he...
KUTV
Body camera footage shows arrest of suspect accused in Centerville home invasion, arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Centerville have released body camera video of an incident in which a suspect allegedly set a family's home on fire after invading their home. Charges were filed against 37-year-old Ammon Jacob Woodhead of Salt Lake City after officers said he unlawfully entered a...
KUTV
David vs. Goliath: West High football team taking on top team in nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Olosaa Solovi, head football coach of West High School in Salt Lake City, is looking to turn his team into the juggernaut it was in the 1990s. “When I was at West in the 90s, we were a total powerhouse,” said Solovi. “The program has been struggling the last 20 years.”
KUTV
$50k reward for information on suspects accused of assaulting, robbing USPS letter carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has offered up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a USPS letter carrier. They said the incident happened at 1375 Concord Street in Salt Lake...
Comments / 0