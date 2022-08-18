ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting

MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima law enforcement helping Washington Special Olympics at Fred Meyer

YAKIMA, Wash.- Several law enforcement agencies from Yakima will be at the Fred Meyer at 1206 N40th Ave. for a Cop on Top Event. The event will benefit the Washington Special Olympics. Stop by on Monday the 22nd. Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office Yakima Police Department and more...
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash

PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
nbcrightnow.com

ROAD CLOSURE: Ruppert Road closed August 22-24

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Ruppert Road in West Richland is closing Monday, August 22-Wednesday the 24 for a utility installation. The road is closing between Van Giesen and Keene Rd. so be sure to plan ahead and give yourself some time when heading that direction.
nbcrightnow.com

Winds Increasing Tonight, Warm and Muggy...A Little Cooler This Weekend

Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy, winds increase through the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. There is also the potential for some stray scattered showers/t-storms Friday night in the Kittitas Valley and east slopes of the Cascades. Overnight lows in the 60s.
