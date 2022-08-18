ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Chalk the Walk welcomes CPS teachers, students back to school amid changes

COLUMBIA - 'Chalk the Walk' is an effort by Columbia families to help welcome students and teachers back to school. It's organized by CoMo Special Education Parent Teacher Association or SEPTA. Families met up outside different school buildings to write inspirational messages and draw pictures in chalk on the sidewalks...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New MU initiative plans to provide free school supplies to students in need

COLUMBIA- MU Student Harjeev Singh is the founder and executive director of a nonprofit organization called Helping Hands. The organization, which is recognized by MU, created a new Tiger Education Initiative (TEI). The initiative's goal is to increase access to course materials for all students in financial need. In the...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
KOMU

Columbia organizations, businesses hold back to school event Sunday

COLUMBIA - Multiple Columbia organizations and businesses gathered at Albert Oakland Park Sunday for a back to school event. Dreamtree Academy, a nonprofit after school program, and Renz Blendz, a local barber shop, put on the event for the second year. It featured free haircuts for kids and free backpacks with school supplies.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 20

Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools. Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Fraternities#Loom#Fraternity#College#Ifc#Greek#Mu News Bureau#Komu
KOMU

Columbia opens new eSports league for residents embracing online games

In the past month, the athletic courts at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse have been mostly empty in the evenings. Even on these nights with only a few athletes inside, the building still serves as a hotbed of competition; it’s the venue for the city’s weekly Super Smash Bros. eSports tournaments.
COLUMBIA, MO
WausauPilot

Wausau fugitive located in Missouri

A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KOMU

JCPD participates in national DWI-enforcement campaign

JEFFERSON CITY − Police in Jefferson City will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, which starts Friday and runs through Sept. 5. Jefferson City Police says there will be additional officers on duty looking for those who choose to drive impaired. The additional staffing is made available by grants provided to the police department from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Division of Highway and Traffic Safety, according to a news release.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Mizzou MBB announces non-conference basketball schedule for 2022-2023 season

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Men's basketball program revealed its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season with the season opener being against Southern Indiana at home on Nov. 7. Full non-conference schedule:. Nov. 7 vs. Southern Indiana. Nov. 11 vs. Penn. Nov. 13 vs. Lindenwood. Nov. 15 vs....
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pair of Mizzou linebackers to miss entirety of 2022 season

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the media Saturday and provided unfortunate updates for two Tiger linebackers. Both Carmycah Glass and Chuck Hicks will miss the entirety of the 2022 season, per Drinkwitz. Glass had season-ending surgery for an existing injury while Hicks suffered a torso injury in Missouri’s most recent scrimmage.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy