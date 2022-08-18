Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
KOMU
Chalk the Walk welcomes CPS teachers, students back to school amid changes
COLUMBIA - 'Chalk the Walk' is an effort by Columbia families to help welcome students and teachers back to school. It's organized by CoMo Special Education Parent Teacher Association or SEPTA. Families met up outside different school buildings to write inspirational messages and draw pictures in chalk on the sidewalks...
abc17news.com
The University of Missouri offers a welcome week tradition for incoming freshman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri's semester begins on Monday, along with several other universities. Most students have already moved in and unpacked at UM, but there is still one welcome week tradition the university is offering incoming freshmen students known as the "Tiger Walk". Mizzou's "Tiger Walk" is...
University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
New MU initiative plans to provide free school supplies to students in need
COLUMBIA- MU Student Harjeev Singh is the founder and executive director of a nonprofit organization called Helping Hands. The organization, which is recognized by MU, created a new Tiger Education Initiative (TEI). The initiative's goal is to increase access to course materials for all students in financial need. In the...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri students face inflation as they move back to campus
COLUMBIA — Move-In Days wrapped up Thursday on the Mizzou campus. Thousands of freshmen started moving into their residence halls this week ahead of the new school year. All their possessions cost more this year compared to last year because of inflation. Volunteers from both the Mizzou campus and...
KOMU
Columbia organizations, businesses hold back to school event Sunday
COLUMBIA - Multiple Columbia organizations and businesses gathered at Albert Oakland Park Sunday for a back to school event. Dreamtree Academy, a nonprofit after school program, and Renz Blendz, a local barber shop, put on the event for the second year. It featured free haircuts for kids and free backpacks with school supplies.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 20
Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools. Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or...
KOMU
Columbia opens new eSports league for residents embracing online games
In the past month, the athletic courts at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse have been mostly empty in the evenings. Even on these nights with only a few athletes inside, the building still serves as a hotbed of competition; it’s the venue for the city’s weekly Super Smash Bros. eSports tournaments.
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Captain Named Commanding Officer In Jefferson City
The Missouri Highway Patrol announced on Friday evening that Captain Jason N Crites was being named commanding officer and transferred to Troop F in Jefferson City effective Thursday, September 1st. Crites joined the patrol as a member of the 75th Recruit Class on February 1st, 1998. He grew up in...
Love Columbia program helps get man out of debt, leads to a thriving business
Carter teaches music lessons fulltime, anything from guitar to banjo to piano. But a few years ago, Carter was in a financial hole. The post Love Columbia program helps get man out of debt, leads to a thriving business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Court documents: Suspects planned to rob victim in Columbia deadly shooting
COLUMBIA − Court documents say two suspects planned to rob the victim in Columbia's deadly shooting over the weekend. Police were able to identify the suspects with help from security footage. Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested and charged following the shooting in the parking lot...
KOMU
JCPD participates in national DWI-enforcement campaign
JEFFERSON CITY − Police in Jefferson City will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, which starts Friday and runs through Sept. 5. Jefferson City Police says there will be additional officers on duty looking for those who choose to drive impaired. The additional staffing is made available by grants provided to the police department from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Division of Highway and Traffic Safety, according to a news release.
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts public input meeting for updates on Recreation and Open Space Master Plan
COLUMBIA- It was a beautiful day at the Columbia Farmers' Market and the perfect time to host a feedback meeting to talk about the bright future for the neighborhood parks and trails plan. Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a public input meeting for updates on two components of its Parks,...
KOMU
Mizzou MBB announces non-conference basketball schedule for 2022-2023 season
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Men's basketball program revealed its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season with the season opener being against Southern Indiana at home on Nov. 7. Full non-conference schedule:. Nov. 7 vs. Southern Indiana. Nov. 11 vs. Penn. Nov. 13 vs. Lindenwood. Nov. 15 vs....
Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins
Columbia residents have been sharing experiences on social media platforms of getting their cars rummaged through, often while they're sleeping. The post Concerned Columbia citizens report more car break-ins appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and found a man victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police later identified the The post Columbia Police arrest two people connected to Moser’s homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pair of Mizzou linebackers to miss entirety of 2022 season
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the media Saturday and provided unfortunate updates for two Tiger linebackers. Both Carmycah Glass and Chuck Hicks will miss the entirety of the 2022 season, per Drinkwitz. Glass had season-ending surgery for an existing injury while Hicks suffered a torso injury in Missouri’s most recent scrimmage.
