Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER (AP) — Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado’s mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There’s a bear in the house!”. Kelly...
Craig Daily Press
Parade of champions
Grand Champions and Reserve Champions were honored on Saturday, Aug. 13, during the Parade of Champions before the start of the Junior Livestock Sale at the Moffat County Fair. Below are the grand and reserve champion winners. Market Sheet. Grand Champion — Trinity Boulger. Reserve Champion — Rye Ocker...
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
