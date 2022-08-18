Read full article on original website
Chamber Music Los Angeles to Present ‘Music Box’
Chamber Music Los Angeles is set to present “Music Box” on August 28, 2022. The 75-minute program will feature performances by a wide range of ensembles including Salastina, the Colburn School, Jacaranda Music, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Camerata Pacifica, and Pittance Chamber Music. Soprano Liv Redpath will...
Boston Lyric Opera to Perform ‘La Bohème’
The Boston Lyric Opera is set to present a new time-flipped production of Puccini’s “La Bohème”by director Yuval Sharon. The production, which opens with the opera’s tragic ending and moves backward in time, is set to be performed at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, 2022.
Bayreuth Festival 2022 Review: Siegfried
Tomasz Konieczny, Andreas Schager Shine as Schwarz’s Production Dives into the Absurd. And now we have entered the realm of the absurd. Those who read my reviews for “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre,” know that I was quite critical of director Valentin Schwarz’s approach, which proved hostile to the original libretto in most of his “creative” choices. But this production of “Siegfried” somehow managed to push beyond those limits to somehow break the third opera in Wagner’s tetralogy.
Bach Society of Saint Louis Announces 2022-23 Season
The Bach Society of Saint Louis has announced its 2022-23 season. “This season is especially exciting for me because of all the variety it contains. From the intimate to the majestic, each program is carefully crafted to speak to the mind and the spirit,” said Music Director and Conductor A. Dennis Sparger in an official press statement. “From Bach and Handel to the music of our time, we explore the sounds of a large number of composers and styles.”
Rhiannon Giddens Headlines Oberlin Artist Recital Series
The Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio has announced its Oberlin Artist Recital Series, which kicks off this fall. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal recitals. Rhiannon Giddens will perform alongside Francesco Turrisi with a program based off their recent album “They’re Calling Me...
Atlantic Coast Opera Festival Announces Gala Concerts
The Atlantic Coast Opera Festival is set to present a series of gala concerts. The performances, jointly called “The Voice of Tomorrow’s Opera Stars” are set to take place on August 26 at the Free Library of Philadelphia Theatre and on Sept. 7 at the Mansion at Rosemont Theater in Rosemont, PA.
Rossini Opera Festival 2022 Review: Otello
Cucchi’s Imaginative & Forceful Production Will Live In Our Memories. Without memories we are nothing but an empty shell. They define our sense of self. It is only through memory that we can make any sense of what is around us. It allows us to rationalize and contextualize tragic events, to enjoy the present, and to project the consequence of our actions into the future.
MassOpera Partners With Longy School of Music of Bard College
MassOpera and the Longy School of Music of Bard College have partnered to create an opera company-in-residence and support the artistic growth of exceptional young performers and graduates. In the new partnership, MassOpera will work with 12 Longy Graduate students. There will be one-on-one sessions and coaching as well as...
Opera Profile: Giovanni Legrenzi’s Once-Popular Baroque Work ‘Il Giustino’
Considered one of his best works with a total of 70 arias in just three acts, Giovanni Legrenzi’s 16th opera “Il Giustino,” premiered on February 7th in 1683 at the Teatro San Salvador in Venice, was once one of the best pieces of operatic literature in the 17th century.
Edmonton Opera to Bring Back ‘Opera al Fresco’
“Opera al Fresco” is set to return to the University of Alberta Botanical Garden following a three year absence. The event, presented by Edmonton Opera is set for August 26, 2022. The program that will feature over 25 artists, including soprano Miriam Kahlil and mezzo-soprano Andrea Hill. Kahlil performed in the company’s 2022 production of “La Bohème,” while Hill took on the title role of Hansel in “Hansel & Gretel” during the 2019 season.
Music of the Americas Announces Fall 2022 Slate
The Music of the Americas has announced its fall slate of concerts and talks. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal and operatic showcases. Concerts and performances will take place in New York, with one in Washington DC. There will also be video versions of events available for later viewing.
Resonance Works Announces 2022-23 Season
Resonance Works has announced its 10th season featuring premieres. The Pittsburgh season opens with the premiere of Jorge Sosa and Cerise Lim Jacobs’ contemporary opera, “I Am a Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams.” Resonance Works alum mezzo-soprano Maria Dominique Lopez and soprano Helen Zhibing Huang will star.
