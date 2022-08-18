The Bach Society of Saint Louis has announced its 2022-23 season. “This season is especially exciting for me because of all the variety it contains. From the intimate to the majestic, each program is carefully crafted to speak to the mind and the spirit,” said Music Director and Conductor A. Dennis Sparger in an official press statement. “From Bach and Handel to the music of our time, we explore the sounds of a large number of composers and styles.”

