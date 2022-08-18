Read full article on original website
In My View: Top area opening games
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s high school game week, watch Friday night Frenzy both Thursday and Friday this week at 11:15 for opening week scores and highlights. The top area games find Haslett vs. DeWitt at Michigan Stadium, Sexton vs. Everett in a crosstown showdown, Okemos at Mason, Okemos with a new coach hoping to end a 23-game losing streak and Waverly at state champ Lansing Catholic.
Now Desk: Rain chances linger, and a Spartan making a difference for students
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if we still have a chance of showers to kick off the week. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about a Spartan making an impact off the court, a college basketball icon and composing legend celebrating their birthdays. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Veronica Alvarez breaking barriers for Lansing Lugnuts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, the club has never had a female manage the team. But with Phil Pohl taking his annual summer vacation this week, Veronica Alvarez is stepping up to the plate for Lansing’s 6-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons. And she’s hoping to be an influence for many.
Veronica Alvarez makes history with the Lansing Lugnuts
For the first time in the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, they have a woman managing the team. With Phil Pohl on vacation, Veronica Alverez is leading the Lugnuts.
WATCH LIVE: Mel Tucker press conference
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker gives an update on practice with kick-off for the 2022 season just 11 days away. Spartans football will open the 2022 season on Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Western Michigan, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m. MSU is currently no. 15 in the preseason AP poll.
MSU hosts Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza for returning students
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students returned to Michigan State University and, for their Fall Welcome event, their Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza will be returning to downtown East Lansing. The event takes place on Monday, Aug. 29 on Grand River Avenue. The Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza was first hosted in 2021 as a way...
MSU’s Davis Smith hosting school supply drive Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ask any Michigan State basketball player what their favorite moment as a Spartan is. They might tell you it’s a big win over Michigan, a conference title, or a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. For Junior guard Davis Smith, it’s the impact he’s...
East Lansing Opening Football Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The schedule says East Lansing High School is due to open its football season at home next Thursday at 7pm against Portage Central. The game will be played but the site has been switched to Portage. East Lansing’s artificial turf field is at least two weeks away from being fully installed. East Lansing’s second and third games are on the road against Fenton and Okemos. The next scheduled home game is September 16th against DeWitt.
Okemos and Charlotte having teacher troubles
OKEMOS, CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Okemos and Charlotte Public Schools are facing troubles when it comes to teachers. For Okemos, the district is still working with the Okemos Education Association (OEA) to create a contract for teachers. Okemos Superintendent John Hood sent out a statement two days ago showing what the board has proposed […]
Battle Creek announces finalists for fire chief
Residents in Battle Creek will have the opportunity to hear from the final candidates for fire chief and give their feedback this week.
Michigan State football will deploy RB by committee to replace Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State football is rejuvenated with Mel Tucker at the helm. One of the biggest questions heading into the 2022 season is, who will replace star running back Kenneth Walker III?. The superstar tailback finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting last season. Walker transferred to Michigan State following a two-year...
Godwin Heights football announces coaching change one week before season opener
Wyoming Godwin Heights is kicking off its season Friday at Muskegon Heights. The Wolverines will have a new coach on the sidelines when they do. Godwin athletic director Brandan Kimble told MLive.com Saturday he has assumed the position of head coach, replacing Syd Harvey at the helm of the program.
Now Desk: Stormy weather ahead and the top headlines for Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we can expect storms. Then we talk about the top trending stories for Friday, including a new sandwich option at a popular fast food chain, a “miracle” panda cub, and what type of diamond is surging in popularity. Plus we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5!
Michigan artists hurting due to inflation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the rising costs at the gas pump to the food we put on the table, inflation is hitting hard. Mid-Michigan artists have seen some supplies triple in cost. With the Old Town Art Feast taking place Saturday, it could add some much-needed color to a pretty gray situation.
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Now Desk: A beautiful week ahead, and a $5,000 bottle of ‘undrinkable’ wine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the chances of rain showers on Monday and through the week. Plus we talk about what parts of the country are already seeing snowfall, a $22M sportscar with legendary ties, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week. Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed. “I wanted to...
Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants
Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rising price tags on school supplies has made the 2022 back-to-school season a struggle for families in Michigan. As the summer season ended and the school year approaches, a Lansing organization made it their mission to help families in need with free supplies and haircuts. Mobile...
Learning how to ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ year round
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All summer long, we have been exploring Greater Lansing’s attractions, recreational and entertainment facilities. It was all part of the ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ campaign. We spoke to organizers who say that from museums and science centers to arts and outdoor activities,...
