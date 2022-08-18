LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The schedule says East Lansing High School is due to open its football season at home next Thursday at 7pm against Portage Central. The game will be played but the site has been switched to Portage. East Lansing’s artificial turf field is at least two weeks away from being fully installed. East Lansing’s second and third games are on the road against Fenton and Okemos. The next scheduled home game is September 16th against DeWitt.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO