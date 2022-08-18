ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Two Small Planes Collide While Attempting to Land at California Airport

Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided midair, and crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County Thursday afternoon, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided at about 3 p.m. PST, the FAA said. One person was aboard the Cessna 152 and two...
YourCentralValley.com

‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
KRON4 News

CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
californiaexaminer.net

Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
L.A. Weekly

James Ray Allen II Killed in Accident on Carmel Country Road [Carmel Valley, CA]

27-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Collision on Carmel Country Road. The collision happened around 4:00 p.m., at 12200 Carmel Country Road. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Allen was driving northbound in his truck when he struck a tree in the center divider. Emergency crews...
San Francisco Examiner

Carbon farming comes to California

When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide. But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change. ...
FOX40

Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
KSBW.com

Man accused of killing Salinas officer to stand trial

SALINAS, Calif. — JD Alvarado, the Salinas police officer who was killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 25 was shot 12 times but managed to get off one shot hitting his alleged killer Gustavo Morales in the hand. “Alvarado miraculously shot him and marked his assassin and was...
