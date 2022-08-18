Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Two Small Planes Collide While Attempting to Land at California Airport
Multiple fatalities were reported after two planes collided midair, and crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport in Santa Cruz County Thursday afternoon, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided at about 3 p.m. PST, the FAA said. One person was aboard the Cessna 152 and two...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision
Surveillance video captured the aftermath of two planes colliding in the air while they were attempting to land at an airport in Watsonville on Thursday.
‘You’re coming at me pretty quick man’: Chilling cockpit audio reveals seconds leading up to Watsonville crash
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — One of the pilots involved in a deadly crash in Watsonville attempted to go around another plane before the two aircrafts slammed into each other in mid-air, audio traffic obtained by KRON4 showed. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in three deaths. “Gonna go around then cuz you’re […]
CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
SFGate
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
NBC Bay Area
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
L.A. Weekly
Wsvaldo Perez Vazquez Pronounced Dead after DUI Collision on Highway 68 [Salinas, CA]
One Dead, One Arrested after Traffic Accident near Spreckles Boulevard. The accident occurred on August 13th, at around 6:10 p.m., along Highway 68, near Spreckles Boulevard. According to initial reports, a Toyota Camry was struck by a black BMW for reasons unknown, causing a third car to also crash into the wreckage.
Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park
A gathering at Natividad Creek Park led to reports of gunfire and cars speeding away from the scene. One of which ended up rolling down an embankment in the area. The post Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
James Ray Allen II Killed in Accident on Carmel Country Road [Carmel Valley, CA]
27-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Collision on Carmel Country Road. The collision happened around 4:00 p.m., at 12200 Carmel Country Road. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Allen was driving northbound in his truck when he struck a tree in the center divider. Emergency crews...
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Carbon farming comes to California
When it comes to climate change, cows have taken a reputational hit. These belching bovines have been villainized for releasing methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 25 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide. But now, a growing number of Bay Area farmers are working to repolish the image of the humble dairy cow, recasting their role from gaseous emitters to carbon-capturing machines and powering farmers’ ability to fight the impacts of climate change. ...
Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
KSBW.com
Man accused of killing Salinas officer to stand trial
SALINAS, Calif. — JD Alvarado, the Salinas police officer who was killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 25 was shot 12 times but managed to get off one shot hitting his alleged killer Gustavo Morales in the hand. “Alvarado miraculously shot him and marked his assassin and was...
