FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Shots fired near Kopps Custard, suspect arrested
A suspect is in custody after police say gunshots were fired near Kopps Custard in Glendale Sunday night, police say.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. near 87th St. and Lawn Ave. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding Ulta Beauty retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at Ulta Beauty. Police say it happened on Friday, Aug. 19 at 1:15 p.m. Authorities say the suspects are a male and female who stole $2,895 worth of merchandise.
CBS 58
44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to...
WISN
Three shot near Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to a shooting near the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Three were shot, with two in critical condition, according to Kenosha P.D. via Facebook. A 31-year-old male suspect is currently in custody. The altercation allegedly started...
Milwaukee woman shot by neighbor, upset over dog
A man who prosecutors say shot his neighbor during a dispute near 79th and Hampton one week ago is making his first appearance in court.
WISN
Man killed in road rage shooting, police say
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are calling a late-night homicide a road rage shooting. It happened near 19th and Mitchell streets on Milwaukee's South Side around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. MPD said a 31-year-old man was killed. Police told WISN 12 News a 28-year-old man is in custody and charges are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, an 87-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Vashtie Walker, was pronounced dead on the scene.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
Man charged with threatening another driver with a gun in Wadsworth
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 28-year-old man is in custody after a series of events that ended with his car in flames Friday night.Lake County authorities said Joseph Ebler, of Beach Park, got into an altercation with another driver at a stop light in Wadsworth, threatening him with a gun.The victim drove off, and Ebler followed him, then lost control of his own car and crashed into an embankment.Ebler's car burst into flames. He ran, but was arrested a short time later.He has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine murder convict bit off inmate's ear in jail, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Montreal Greer, convicted in the death of Rebecca Rannow on Aug. 13, 2021, faces new charges after prosecutors say he bit part of an inmate's ear off inside the Racine County Jail. Greer's new charges include mayhem and battery by prisoners. The attack happened on Aug. 12,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies assaulted, man now charged
A Milwaukee man is now charged after a violent arrest on I-94 in Racine County. The charges stem from two different incidents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
CBS 58
Report: I-94 EB near Bluemound Road shuts down due to police pursuit
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Breaking news in Waukesha County. Traffic on I-94 is moving after a police investigation shut down all eastbound lanes earlier tonight. You're looking at video of the slowdown near Bluemound Road. We've learned Waukesha police were involved in a pursuit that ended near Brookfield...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated
A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen.
CBS 58
Man involved in Shake Shack shooting of off-duty Milwaukee police detective sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the men involved in the January shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in the Third Ward has learned his fate. Timonte Karroll-Robinson pleaded guilty to three felony counts, including recklessly endangering safety, for his actions Jan. 13. Judge Michael Hanrahan accepted the state's...
WISN
Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest
RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Kenosha Police identify, cite man who had distributed anti-semitic fliers in city
The Kenosha Police Department identified and cited a 56-year-old man who had been distributing anti-semitic fliers across the city for months. The man, whom the Kenosha News identified as Kenosha resident Jeffrey Kidden, was cited $4,301 by the police department last week for violating the city’s littering ordinance. Kidden,...
CBS 58
Medical Examiner confirms woman dead near 35th and Canal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after an incident in the Menomonee Valley overnight. The Medical Examiner says the woman died after an incident involving a car near 35th and Canal at about 2:30 a.m. Police have not provided any other information.
