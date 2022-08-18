ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. near 87th St. and Lawn Ave. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WISN

Three shot near Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to a shooting near the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Three were shot, with two in critical condition, according to Kenosha P.D. via Facebook. A 31-year-old male suspect is currently in custody. The altercation allegedly started...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Man killed in road rage shooting, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are calling a late-night homicide a road rage shooting. It happened near 19th and Mitchell streets on Milwaukee's South Side around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. MPD said a 31-year-old man was killed. Police told WISN 12 News a 28-year-old man is in custody and charges are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, an 87-year-old Milwaukee woman identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Vashtie Walker, was pronounced dead on the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight

KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Man charged with threatening another driver with a gun in Wadsworth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 28-year-old man is in custody after a series of events that ended with his car in flames Friday night.Lake County authorities said Joseph Ebler, of Beach Park, got into an altercation with another driver at a stop light in Wadsworth, threatening him with a gun.The victim drove off, and Ebler followed him, then lost control of his own car and crashed into an embankment.Ebler's car burst into flames. He ran, but was arrested a short time later.He has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.
WADSWORTH, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine murder convict bit off inmate's ear in jail, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Montreal Greer, convicted in the death of Rebecca Rannow on Aug. 13, 2021, faces new charges after prosecutors say he bit part of an inmate's ear off inside the Racine County Jail. Greer's new charges include mayhem and battery by prisoners. The attack happened on Aug. 12,...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved

RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Report: I-94 EB near Bluemound Road shuts down due to police pursuit

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Breaking news in Waukesha County. Traffic on I-94 is moving after a police investigation shut down all eastbound lanes earlier tonight. You're looking at video of the slowdown near Bluemound Road. We've learned Waukesha police were involved in a pursuit that ended near Brookfield...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Video released from Racine police shows a violent arrest

RACINE, Wis. — Wednesday just after 11 a.m. on I-94 near 7 Mile Road in Racine County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding at 90 miles an hour. The sheriff released body camera footage Thursday, just under two minutes of footage of what turned into a violent arrest.
wisconsinexaminer.com

Kenosha Police identify, cite man who had distributed anti-semitic fliers in city

The Kenosha Police Department identified and cited a 56-year-old man who had been distributing anti-semitic fliers across the city for months. The man, whom the Kenosha News identified as Kenosha resident Jeffrey Kidden, was cited $4,301 by the police department last week for violating the city’s littering ordinance. Kidden,...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Medical Examiner confirms woman dead near 35th and Canal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after an incident in the Menomonee Valley overnight. The Medical Examiner says the woman died after an incident involving a car near 35th and Canal at about 2:30 a.m. Police have not provided any other information.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy