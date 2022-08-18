ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
Northbound US 1 near Apex reopens after crash with injuries

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries caused traffic problems as U.S. 1 northbound was closed for more than an hour near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
APEX, NC
NC correctional officer passes away during training

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
Fayetteville, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Jury duty scam targets Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A jury duty scam is targeting Cumberland County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the phone scam has been going on for years and is now targeting the county. Callers claim to be the sheriff’s office employees or “court services”.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Back to School Night in Sampson

Sampson County Schools held its Back to School Night for all grade levels Thursday night at Lakewood, Hobbton, Midway and Union high schools. Throngs of students and families browsed booths providing information about extracurricular activies and community resources, chatted with teachers and staff and partook in treats and little activities. “All the schools had a great turnout and the parents were very engaged with the agencies and various school organizations,” said Valerie Newton, director of communications for Sampson County Schools. The district’s Meet the Teacher night will commence this Thursday night.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Wake County foster families needed as more kids enter system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children entering the foster care system is rising and more parents are needed. Wake County Child Welfare is searching for more families to help them take care of a growing number of children in the foster care system. Right now, there are...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Exit ramp re-opens after porta potty tanker flips on I-440 W

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash Monday morning has closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound I-440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but was cleared at 8:28 a.m., according to Raleigh police.
RALEIGH, NC
Family gives strong message to killers of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd after funeral

"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Fire breaks out as 3 homes hit by lighting at once in Moore County, officials say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three homes were hit by lightning at one time, triggering a fire during an intense storm in Moore County Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. near the intersection of Legacy Lakes Way and Warren Lake Road, which is in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood just south of Aberdeen, according to fire officials.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
Hundreds of firearms collected in Raleigh gun buyback event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of guns are now being stored by the Raleigh Police Department after their gun buy-back program brought out more people than they expected. The event was held on Saturday outside of the Mount Peace Baptist Church, with groups present who said they want to make a difference.
RALEIGH, NC

