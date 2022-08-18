ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, MI

Detroit, MI
Shelby Charter Township, MI
Michigan Government
Utica, MI
Utica, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stalled train blocking traffic on 10 Mile Road in Novi

A stopped train is blocking traffic along 10 Mile Road in Novi and it could be there for a few hours. Novi police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 10 Mile Road between Novi Road and Meadowbrook Road. Train crews are on the way to assess the situation and it could be there through Sunday evening.
NOVI, MI
candgnews.com

Sterling Heights asks residents to cut water use outdoors

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights says the Great Lakes Water Authority is asking its member communities, including Sterling Heights, to curb their usage of outdoor water use while repair work continues on a recent water main break. The city said it would update residents on when the request expires...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
michiganradio.org

After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents

Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered showers, storms persist into Monday for Metro Detroit

Exact Track 4D radar is tracking showers and thunderstorms developing and moving Southeast into the Detroit Metro. Most of us have seen these thunderstorms on and off this evening, and these storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours very quickly. If you are out traveling, be alert for these thunderstorms and potential ponding of water on roads which could lead to hydroplaning.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
25newsnow.com

Cleanup underway after manure spills in Canton

CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police are asking for people to avoid the area of Eleventh Avenue, between East Chestnut and East Myrtle Streets, due to a large shipment of manure being spilled on the road. In a post on Facebook, police say a large shipment of manure was...
CANTON, MI

