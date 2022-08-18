Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities
The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for seven communities. GLWA says a precautionary boil water advisory may need to be reinstated if there is a significant drop in water pressure.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes in 20 hours -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township,...
Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Stalled train blocking traffic on 10 Mile Road in Novi
A stopped train is blocking traffic along 10 Mile Road in Novi and it could be there for a few hours. Novi police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 10 Mile Road between Novi Road and Meadowbrook Road. Train crews are on the way to assess the situation and it could be there through Sunday evening.
Afternoon storms firing up across Metro Detroit with threat of wind, heavy rain— here's what you need to know
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact most of listening area on Saturday with some bringing the potential of powerful winds and heavy rainfall, meteorologists said.
candgnews.com
Sterling Heights asks residents to cut water use outdoors
STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights says the Great Lakes Water Authority is asking its member communities, including Sterling Heights, to curb their usage of outdoor water use while repair work continues on a recent water main break. The city said it would update residents on when the request expires...
Train stalls on tracks, making a mess of traffic in Novi
Drivers in the Novi area are dealing with a traffic headache Sunday afternoon. A stalled train is blocking 10 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook Roads, Novi police confirmed to WWJ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Who ya gonna call? Goose Busters help scare geese away from Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Volunteer with Ann Arbor’s GIVE365 at a spooktackular event on the Huron River
ANN ARBOR – Dress up and pass out candy to trick-or-treaters canoeing on the Huron River during the annual Trick-or-Treat Paddle on Sunday, Oct. 16. Every year, area residents are invited to paddle around Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park pond to play games and collect candy from themed stations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk woman screams repeatedly at trooper to say her name on side of Oakland County highway, MSP says
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman who was found drunk in the driver’s seat of a running car on the side of an Oakland County highway refused to provide her license to a state trooper and continually screamed at him to “say her full name,” police said.
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
michiganradio.org
After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents
Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Scattered showers, storms persist into Monday for Metro Detroit
Exact Track 4D radar is tracking showers and thunderstorms developing and moving Southeast into the Detroit Metro. Most of us have seen these thunderstorms on and off this evening, and these storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours very quickly. If you are out traveling, be alert for these thunderstorms and potential ponding of water on roads which could lead to hydroplaning.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Belle Isle slide reopening halted after children are sent airborne, prompting concerns
The grand reopening of the Belle Isle slide was a zany sight, as riders soared into the air. The culprit: the slide was freshly waxed, according to staff members. The giant ride was reopened on Friday after closing due to COVID-19. Children excitedly flooded the gates, until seeing others ride down. ...
25newsnow.com
Cleanup underway after manure spills in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police are asking for people to avoid the area of Eleventh Avenue, between East Chestnut and East Myrtle Streets, due to a large shipment of manure being spilled on the road. In a post on Facebook, police say a large shipment of manure was...
Comments / 1