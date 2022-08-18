Read full article on original website
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis: "I Like Michigan a lot"
Charlotte (N.C.) Day five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reflects upon his performance in his squad's 42-7 season opening victory, his experience at Michigan's Barbecue at the Big House, and more.
Late Kick: Michigan Wolverines 2022 Season Prediction
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts how far Michigan will go in the 2022 season.
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
247Sports
PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp
USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
Jalen Catalon and Dalton Wagner feel good about where Razorbacks stand
The Razorbacks completed their second fall scrimmage Saturday, two weeks away from the season opener vs. Cincinnati.
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Kentucky commit, two UK targets in top 5 of new 247Sports Top 150
2) DJ Wagner (-1) After reclaiming the No. 1 overall position following the reclassification of GG Jackson to 2022, Camden (N.J.) 5-star combo guard DJ Wagner has again been usurped for the top spot in 2023, this time by Isaiah Collier, who jumped eight spots to claim the pole position.
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
Iowa State commit JJ Kohl explains why this season takes on an even deeper meaning
Headed into his final season of high school football, Ankeny four-star quarterback JJ Kohl has plenty of expectations set for himself and his team, including getting to the state championship game, and leaving with a victory. On top of that, the Iowa State commit’s success on the field could hopefully...
Michigan QB transfer Dan Villari practicing at WR for Syracuse. Dino Babers explains why
Syracuse football's Dan Villari practiced at wide receiver on Monday. The Michigan transfer who was brought in to play quarterback got his first taste of pass-catching inside the Ensley Athletic Center, going through positional drills, routes vs. air, and a couple of 1-on-1s. Orange head coach Dino Babers was asked...
'For us to be invited back, it really means the world': Gators impress former players with facility, practice
The names of Florida’s former All-Americans line the bricks Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rests upon, signaling to pedestrians the ocean of storied alumni the program’s produced. In recent years, the current teams’ connection to those names has seemingly grown more distant. Florida head coach Billy Napier took...
Knowles: ‘75%’ of defense has been installed | Why he has ‘no concerns’ about Buckeyes' defense
With Ohio State’s season-opener against Notre Dame just 12 days away, first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles says about one-fourth of his defense has not even been installed yet. And he’s perfectly fine with that. Wait, how is it possible that he’s content with the situation? Well, Knowles spoke...
Brandon Streeter: 'Cade Klubnik is going to play'
Following Clemson's penultimate practice of fall camp, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — Was asked in a perfect world, how early into the season would Cade Klubnik see game reps:. "I mean Cade is going to play. There's no doubt...
Recruiting insider explains why he thinks Josh Conerly Jr. could play early
Offensive linemen aren't frequently called upon to help early on in their collegiate careers. There's a reason Penei Sewell broke a more than 20-year drought to become the first Oregon true freshman offensive lineman to debut as a starter when he did so in 2018. It's unclear if Josh Conerly...
FSU's coordinators preview the start of the season, review their sides of the ball
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is set to play their first game this coming Saturday. On Monday, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke about their sides of the ball and much, much more. Full video interviews follow. Quotes will be added:
The Block: Our College Football Playoff and title picks
247Sports' Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer share their prediction on which program will win the CFP National Championship.
Former coach says one-time five-star edge Eyabi Anoma primed for Michigan success
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Former five-star Eyabi Anoma's circuitous path to Michigan has been well-chronicled since his enrollment was announced last week, and his former coach at Baltimore St. Frances said his former star is ready to do big things with the Wolverines. Messay Hailemariam, who runs one of the top...
Ranking college football's FBS conferences from 1-10 for the 2022 season
Conference superiority has never been more hotly debated than it is in 2022, a time when conference realignment has every fan base’s hackles up. But, at least for this 2022 season, the conferences as we know them remain the same barring a few changes in the Sun Belt and Conference USA.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart evaluates backup quarterback competition
Georgia returns quarterback Stetson Bennett from last year’s national championship squad. But if any team knows the value of having a solid backup quarterback ready to step in, it’s the Bulldogs. After all, Bennett entered last year as Georgia’s backup to JT Daniels. And after Daniels suffered an oblique injury, Bennett played well enough to help the Bulldogs to their first title since 1980. And after Georgia’s second scrimmage, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said he likes what he’s seen from the players -- Gunner Stockton, Brock Vandagriff, and Carson Beck -- battling to win the spot behind Bennett.
