Columbus, OH

247Sports

PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp

USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
247Sports

Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Brandon Streeter: 'Cade Klubnik is going to play'

Following Clemson's penultimate practice of fall camp, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — Was asked in a perfect world, how early into the season would Cade Klubnik see game reps:. "I mean Cade is going to play. There's no doubt...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart evaluates backup quarterback competition

Georgia returns quarterback Stetson Bennett from last year’s national championship squad. But if any team knows the value of having a solid backup quarterback ready to step in, it’s the Bulldogs. After all, Bennett entered last year as Georgia’s backup to JT Daniels. And after Daniels suffered an oblique injury, Bennett played well enough to help the Bulldogs to their first title since 1980. And after Georgia’s second scrimmage, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said he likes what he’s seen from the players -- Gunner Stockton, Brock Vandagriff, and Carson Beck -- battling to win the spot behind Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

