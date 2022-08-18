Read full article on original website
thelog.com
Balboa Fun Zone Has Become a Night Market
NEWPORT BEACH— The revitalized Balboa Fun Zone on the boardwalk of Balboa Village brings summer fun with Makers in the Zone, a sunset celebration with local artists, designers, creators, and festive food, drink, and live music. The market highlights local artists and artisans. The announcement of which vendors are...
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week: A Special Twist On Eating Pickles
A Long Beach restaurant offers a twist on pickles that also appeals to your sweet tooth. In NBC4's coverage of Black Restaurant Week which began Friday, Ted Chen reported on how the fulfillment of one woman's dream began with her taste buds as a young girl. As a young girl...
southocbeaches.com
Newport Beach Free Concert Features Country Cover Band Young Guns Sunday August 21 2022
Newport Beach Free Concert on the Green Features Country Cover Band, Young Guns on Sunday August 21 2022. Newport Beach Free Summer 2022 Concerts on the Green Guide. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy The Newport Beach Free Concerts. The Newport Concerts on the Green...
NBC Los Angeles
Black Restaurant Week Begins With Amazing Eats and Events
Discovering an étoufée you adore, a wonderfully crispy waffle that's perfect in the morning or at any time of the day, or the ultimate sandwich, incredible omelet, classic barbecue plate, or elegant cake?. Such fabulous finds form the meal-based memories you'll keep near and dear forever, but something...
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
idesignarch.com
Balboa Island Traditional Custom Home with Americana Charm
Located on Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California, this charming three-story house makes the most of its outdoor space with a front patio and an outdoor courtyard off the main living area. Designed by William Guidero Planning and Design and built by Patterson Custom Homes, the 3,419 sq. ft. home...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
NBC Los Angeles
Woodland Hills Fruit Vendor Back in Business After Vicious Attack
The acts of kindness in a Woodland Hills community are drowning out the sound of fury from last week. Dozens of neighbors in the area where street vendor Jonathan Alvarez was attacked by a man with an ax showed up for a community buy out. “(Come and) get some fresh...
NBC Los Angeles
Here's Your Chance to Camp Inside Knott's Berry Farm
There are plenty of sights and sounds around Knott's Berry Farm, and many of them put the notion of camping in a visitor's mind. The sploosh that splashes at the conclusion of the Timber Mountain Log Ride can make a guest think about a stream, the sort of waterway you might pitch a tent near, and the twangy tunes of the world-famous Ghost Town?
Dog goes blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while on walk at Santa Monica park
Lori Burns' dog is lucky to be alive. Her dog is now blind after he went on a walk at a Santa Monica park and accidentally swallowed oxycodone.
newportbeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
visitnewportbeach.com
Let’s Go Girls! We’ve Planned an Epic Bachelorette Weekend in Newport Beach
Planning a weekend with your “I do” crew? Newport Beach is the destination for an epic weekend with your girls! Our coastal city is home to a host of places to dine, shop, explore and soak up the SoCal sun. From cruising around town in a pink moke to enjoying a curated picnic on the sand, you’ll never run out of things to do! Here’s the perfect itinerary for a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Newport Beach.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
southocbeaches.com
Newport Beach Farmers Market Sunday August 21 2022
Newport Beach Farmers Market Sunday August 21 2022. #NewportBeach #FarmersMarket Guide Sundays 2022. The Newport Beach Farmers Market is from 9:00am to 1:00pm every Sunday at the Newport Beach Pier!. The Newport Beach Farmers Market Farmers Market is located at 1 McFadden Place in Newport Beach California. There are parking...
mitechnews.com
LA Paints 1 Million Square Feet Of Roads With Solar-Reflective Paint To Battle Climate Change
LOS ANGELES – It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting...
oc-breeze.com
Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
NBC Los Angeles
Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader
A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
tornadopix.com
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…
Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
