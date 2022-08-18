ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few answers from Biden health secretary at Phoenix abortion roundtable

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
President Joe Biden’s secretary of health and human services met with leaders of Planned Parenthood Arizona and pro-choice advocates in Phoenix Thursday for a roundtable on the uncertain landscape of abortion access in Arizona.

Secretary Xavier Becerra was joined by Planned Parenthood CEO Brittany Fonteno and several staff members at PPAZ as well as Eloisa Lopez, director of Pro-Choice Arizona.

The abortion providers, patient navigators and pro-choice advocates shared the many challenges they face assisting Arizona women seeking abortions since the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court decision this past June overturned Roe v. Wade.

Access to abortion in Arizona has been cast into legal limbo since the landmark decision was officially announced June 24 and many providers, including Planned Parenthood, have stopped performing abortions, instead directing patients out of state.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is attempting to enforce the state’s territorial abortion law, a total ban, save for the life of the mother.

Organizations like Planned Parenthood Arizona have challenged Brnovich in court, with PPAZ arguing that the AG’s office cannot undo 50 years of abortion legality in one fell swoop. PPAZ is expected to argue its case in a Pima County court on Friday, Aug. 19.

Health care workers and abortion rights advocates fear that an unfavorable ruling in the case could ultimately criminalize volunteers and professionals helping women seek abortions, even if that means providing information over a helpline, Lopez of Pro-Choice Arizona said at the roundtable.

Kischea Talbert, a patient navigator for PPAZ, spoke of her concerns about patients “bypassing” Planned Parenthood and seeking services elsewhere. Planned Parenthood nurse Danee Jones said she’s handled a number of calls where patients indicated they would take matters into their own hands when seeking an abortion.

“I don’t know what that means,” Jones said, distressed by what could be happening to those unable to access a safe abortion.

There were few definitive answers from Becerra. He emphasized the federal government’s “somewhat limited” ability to intercede in the affairs of states seeking to limit or outright ban abortion following Dobbs.

“Everyone is going to do whatever they can within their scope of power to try to ensure any American who needs abortion care services will find it. It may be a little more difficult,” Becerra said. “Whether you’re in Arizona or California or Texas, if you need care, we want to make sure you get it.”

Becerra called the five Supreme Court justices who voted in favor of the Dobbs ruling “nothing short of vicious.” The secretary could not provide a specific answer to a reporter who asked how the federal government could help Arizonans in the event of a total ban on abortion.

When pressed, he listed “helping to support Planned Parenthood” or potential litigation if the constitution was breached, but was unable to provide any concrete ways the feds could protect abortion access in Arizona, especially for people unable to seek care out of state.

“We respect the law,” Becerra said. “We understand how important it is to have faith in the rule of law, even if sometimes we’re told that the law has changed in a way that is discriminatory.”
The roundtable, held at Planned Parenthood’s Central Phoenix office, was closed to the public but was streamed online.

