Parks projects push ahead

EAU CLAIRE — A park for the Princeton Valley neighborhood, replacing a prominent downtown fountain and a new restroom building in Carson Park are among projects the city is planning for 2023.

Next year’s slate of public parks projects are included in Eau Claire’s proposed 2023-27 capital improvement plan, which is scheduled for approval this fall along with the city’s budget.

A new $200,000 water feature will replace the fountain that broke in 2018 at Wilson Park. The city had been ready to put that project out for contractors to bid on and build in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it.

“That was due to COVID,” said Steve Plaza, the city’s parks, forestry, cemetery, building & grounds maintenance manager. “I want that project done and off the slate.”

Meanwhile at the popular children’s playground at Carson Park, the old restroom building there is slated to be replaced in 2023. A new pre-cast concrete restroom structure estimated to cost about $300,000 is set to take the place of the aging one currently located among the trees by the playground.

A brand new neighborhood park that has been in the planning stages for several years is set to be created in 2023 on Eau Claire’s north side.

The city’s plan shows $420,000 next year for the park that Princeton Valley residents have advocated for. Developer Neil Haselwander donated 1.13 acres of land for the park in 2018, and a concept plan for the park was approved in 2020.

Princeton Valley Neighborhood Park is a project that got moved sooner in time as a result of annual tweaks that happen to the city’s capital improvement plan. In prior years, the park hadn’t been slated for construction until 2025. But as projects are jockeyed around in the plan for various reasons, the park had been moved up to next year.

The opposite happened to improvements planned to the entrance of Northwest Community Park. Upgrading the earthen cul-de-sac leading to the 110-acre wooded parkland had been planned for 2023 in prior versions of the city’s plans, but it is now scheduled for 2024.

“We just weren’t ready to do it in 2023,” Plaza said, noting that project hasn’t yet been designed.

Other projects the city is mulling over the next two years include replacing old playground equipment, ongoing Half Moon Lake water treatments and paving over gravel parking areas at some parks.

“It’s very nice to add to our parks system. But when we add we also want to maintain what we have,” Plaza said. “We just want to have a good park system that people are proud of.”

Some projects that were previously budgeted are starting to happen now.

Construction of a new skate park and playground, both at Boyd Park, have begun. Old playground equipment has been taken down at the park this week and the ground is being prepared for the skate park. The park’s new features are set to be added in coming weeks.

Over in the city’s Cannery District, some earth-moving has begun for the $3.4 million park being planned there. That expansive park along the Chippewa River is being built in an area the city has been working to redevelop by attracting new housing and businesses there. Bid documents for the new park are being prepared this month with the hope some work could begin this fall, but much of it will take place in 2023.