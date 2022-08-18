Read full article on original website
Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana
The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He says the...
Jeopardy Recently Featured Montana As a Category! Did You Watch?
Jeopardy! is an American juggernaut. With nearly 40 seasons, literally hundreds of thousands of clues, and an entire database that tracks it all, it's no wonder just how much people love this game show. With a number of clues that high, there are bound to be Montana-themed ones in there. As it turns out, an episode last year featured an entire category all about Montana.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
The Story They Didn’t Tell You About Senator Tester
One of the big winners of the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act" was Wall Street. Did you know that Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) was one of the top recipients of campaign cash from both the securities and investment industry as well as from hedge funds?. Don't worry, if you didn't...
Montana Cowboy Writes “Dad’s New Ranch” in Honor of His Father
Some of you may remember how dry it was earlier this Spring. I remember talking with my Uncle Monte as he was heading home to the ranch after enduring a long week of chemo treatment for cancer. When I asked him if he needed anything from us here in town, he said, "pray for rain."
Remember the MSU-Billings Lockdown? The Absurdity of Gun Control
It's been a few days now, but this is a point that still needs to be made. Do you remember the news update back on August 9th? The MSU-Billings college campus was reportedly on lockdown due to the threat of a gunman potentially headed to campus. Thankfully the "all-clear" was given shortly thereafter.
Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery
It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
Zinke: Put the FEAR Into the Fed Bureaucracy
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is looking to serve Montana in Congress once again, and his first piece of legislation is EXACTLY what is needed in this country. We have a federal bureaucracy that has run amok. They've run amok under Democrat presidents, and they've run amok under Republican presidents.
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Montana Congressman Reacts to Hageman Victory in Wyoming
As I told you earlier, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was one of the first Republicans in Congress to call for the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership role. So, how did Montana's lone member of the US House react to the news that Liz Cheney has now been ousted from Congress by the people of Wyoming?
The Nitty Gritty on a Potential Tax Rebate for Montanans
If Montana lawmakers are able to hold a special session of the legislature and give you some of your money back- who would qualify? How much could you get back? Would you get a rebate on your property taxes also?. Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings) got into "the nitty gritty" details...
OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues
Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
The FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid and the Montana Unabomber Connection
Why is it that the radical Left is so weak on actual criminals, but so heavy handed when it comes to law abiding American citizens? That's a question we have often asked in the face of our wide open Southern border, and liberal prosecutors and judges throwing criminals back out onto the streets.
Bison and Other Montana Foods Featured in Six New School Recipes
Imagine your child sitting down to a school lunch that included Bison Barley Soup and Cherry Berry Sunrise all featuring foods raised here in Montana. On Tuesday, we spoke to Molly Stenberg, Co-Director of Montana Team Nutrition on Tuesday about the newest additions to Montana’s school meals program. She...
Montana SOS Asks Biden to Remove Executive Order
Recently, President Joe Biden enacted Executive Order 14019 that would insert federal agencies into the state's electoral processes. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen told us on Wednesday why she joined 14 other Secretaries of State across the U.S. in calling on President Biden to rescind the executive order. Jacobsen...
Montana Veterans Need to Hear About Joe Kent
I listened to the audio of my conversation with Joe Kent from last summer, and I thought- man, I gotta share this with our listeners, especially our fellow veterans here in Montana. For those who may have heard the news, Joe Kent is the Trump endorsed candidate in Washington state...
Does This Montana License Plate Make You an “Extremist”?
Does this Montana license plate make you an "extremist?" If you wear a t-shirt showing the Betsy Ross flag, does that also make you an extremist?. This is absolutely insane, and makes you wonder who is running our government right now. If you love our country, and you love our freedoms- so much so that you get a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate here in Montana- some nut case at the FBI is going to try and declare you an extremist?
Montana Governor Gianforte Promotes Apprenticeship, More Housing
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife Susan dropped by our studios on Thursday, August 4, 2022, as part of a whirlwind tour of media outlets promoting his apprenticeship program, the affordable housing initiative, and the recently formed Montana Housing Task Force. “Well, we're highlighting our apprenticeship program,” said Gianforte....
