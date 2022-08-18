Read full article on original website
Policy seeks to ensure teacher political neutrality in classroom
While not banning any mention of a certain theory in the classroom per se, a formal policy approved by trustees is designed to ensure teachers don’t take a political position. “We take measures every year to remind employees that they have to remain neutral in the classroom,” Superintendent Keith...
Raising the bar on health infrastructure in Northern Nevada
This opinion column was submitted by Oscar Delgado, chief executive officer of Community Health Alliance and a member of the Reno City Council. Our community has been transformed from the place it was when I was growing up. New businesses have attracted new residents; Reno, Sparks and Washoe County have evolved into a hub of economic growth. ...
Little Free Libraries Popping up Everywhere
A nationwide program started by Todd H. Bol in 2009, A Little Free Library is catching on through the Fallon community with the latest installation at 4800 Alcorn Road. The first little library in the community was installed at the Paiute Shoshone Administration Complex in March of 2015. Fifteen students from UNR dedicated their time during their Spring Break to install Little Free Libraries around Nevada, and partnered with UNR Cooperative Extension, Churchill County Museum, and the Tribe.
UNR slaughterhouse cited by USDA for inhumane handling
Workers at Wolf Pack Meats, the University of Nevada, Reno’s slaughterhouse, repeatedly violated humane handling practices during two March inspections, according to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by beating cattle and shooting a lamb in the back of the head, which failed to render the animal unconscious. The report also says a worker shot a cow in the head with three other steers crowded into the stun box, a violation of humane handling practices.
UNR NevadaNews
New SNAP dashboard strengthens food-security education across Nevada
More than 11% of sixth graders in Nevada’s Clark County went hungry some time in the previous month because there wasn’t enough food at home. The number of people in the Las Vegas area who skipped meals or cut back their eating because they didn’t have enough food, meanwhile, grew by an estimated 47% during the pandemic.
iNinja Poker Tour returns to the Atlantis
Big-time poker is back in Reno with the iNinja Poker Tour at the Atlantis. This is the first major poker tournament for the area since before the pandemic. The 10-day tournament at the Atlantis features 28 events with $175,000 in guarantees. One of the events will be for charity. On...
“I do not get paid enough to die for this university:” Campus community frustrated, protests UNR mask mandate repeal
Editor’s note: The story has been updated, since it’s original published date, to include comment from ASUN President, Austin Brown, and includes information on ASUN’s official stance on the events that took place. The story was originally published on Monday, Feb 14. Members of the campus community...
Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
School starts Monday in Douglas County
More than 50 new teachers will greet students throughout the Douglas County School District when school starts on Monday morning. Valeri Bayard Volo is being welcomed as Carson Valley Middle School’s new principal. “She has extensive background in the Washoe County School District as a teacher, leader and administrator...
Smiling with Hope, a beloved Reno pizzeria, selling after 7 years of business
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Biggest Little pizzeria with a good cause could soon be under new ownership. After seven years, Walter and Judy Gloshinski announcing on FaceBook they are retiring and putting up the beloved Smiling with Hope Pizza for sale. We're reluctantly selling...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
Carson City fourth grader honored for helping apprehend warranted sex-offender
A Carson City School District student was honored by Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong as part of the national “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign during the City Supervisors Meeting Thursday morning. Avery Meznarich, fourth grader at Mark Twain Elementary School, was recognized for providing excellent intel...
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
Lake Tahoe’s new Desolation Hotel bills itself as an ‘eco-luxury micro-resort’
Travelers looking for high-end, eco-friendly lodging in Lake Tahoe get a new option as the new Desolation Hotel celebrated its official grand opening this week. Billed as an “eco-luxury micro-resort,” the Desolation Hotel joins the growing worldwide trend of upscale “experiential” lodging with a focus on the outdoors and the environment. The hotel gets its name from the Desolation Wilderness near its South Lake Tahoe location. ...
UNR dorm explosion: Argenta reopens, but court case exploring who's to blame is starting.
As students move into a repaired and remodeled college dormitory for the first time since it exploded three years ago, the legal battle over who is to blame has just started. More than 700 students, mostly freshmen, will be living in the University of Nevada, Reno's Argenta Hall when the fall semester starts Aug. 29. "Argenta is back," UNR...
Body found in California lake near where teen went missing
On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada. Officials have not confirmed if it is her body.
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
Ask Joe: why was large dirt path cut into mountain near Verdi?
Reno, NEV — News 4's Shelby Sheehan noticed there's a large dirt path that has appeared on the mountain outside of Reno. You'll notice it is north of I-80 as you're driving from Reno toward Verdi. NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schurict says the dirt path is a 60 foot...
