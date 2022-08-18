ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

One Year: The United States’ chaotic Afghanistan withdraw

By Emma Withrow
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fj2sM_0hMhov2s00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This week marks one year since the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

While Afghan refugees are still assimilating into America, some Republican lawmakers still demand answers from President Biden.

Republican Foreign Affairs Minority Committee members released a 115-page report titled : “A strategic failure: assessing the administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal.”

Armed Charlotte carjacker sentenced to seven years: DOJ

The report alleges the President misled the American people about the consequences of a withdrawal and didn’t properly prepare for it.

This comes exactly one year after the last troops left Afghanistan, in a chaotic situation, resulting in 13 American soldiers dead and thousands of Afghan refugees left behind.

Nasreen Naushad, an Afghan medical interpreter, and refugee advocate, said many Afghan refugees who came to Charlotte still have loved ones stranded in the Taliban-controlled country.

“A woman and her two children, her husband got killed guarding an American tank, he was working with the military, he got killed, and his wife and children are still in Afghanistan, you know, in a small town. She says if they find me, and they know who I am, either, they will force her to marry one of them, or they’re gonna kill her. So yeah, there are a lot of people who are still out in Afghanistan, and they are hiding,” Naushad said.

But around 74,000 Afghan refugees were successfully evacuated from the country, which is now back under complete control of the Taliban.

Many refugees had risked their lives helping U.S. Military and, because of that, received asylum in the United States.

Naushad said they’re incredibly grateful to be here.

“People came from different walks of life, you know, some very highly educated and some who have never seen running water, they were living in a tent all of their life. So it was mixed feelings,” Naushad said. “A lot of them were very happy; a lot were very nervous, they were kind of lost. So yeah, we were all in shock. And at the same time, I was happy for a lot of people who had the opportunity to come here, especially for their children, to have a better life.”

But for those who weren’t able to get on one of the evacuation flights and leave Afghanistan, Naushad says most of their lives have drastically changed.

“The woman they cannot go to school. So it’s more forced on the small cities rather than in Kabul.”

South Carolina Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, sent QCN a statement saying in part:

“As we near the anniversary of Biden’s ill-advised and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, we still do not know how this was allowed to take place and it’s long past time for a thorough investigation into what happened. House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Mike McCaul’s interim report is welcomed. The American people deserve answers, particularly the families of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed at the Kabul airport, the many others wounded that day, and all the Americans who were left behind,” said Rep. Joe Wilson.

The Biden Administration released a memo saying in part that the Republican’s investigation was a “partisan report riddled with false claims.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

