Doctors urge parents to discuss vaping dangers with their children before school starts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officers from the Olympia Police Department on Monday shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, authorities said. Police had chased the 37-year-old suspect after he was accused of shoplifting, running into traffic and being belligerent while inside local businesses. Police...
TUMWATER, Wash. — Commuters are stuck in a 7-mile backup on I-5 after a fatal accident Monday morning not far from Tumwater. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the accident involving a semi-truck happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue SW. It’s...
Comments / 0