Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
KAAL-TV
Spirit of Lowertown Week kicks off Sunday
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton proclaimed the week of Aug. 21st, 2022 as Spirit of Lowertown Week, in remembrance of Aug. 21st, 1883, when a mile-wide F5 tornado destroyed old Lowertown. Sunday, community members gathered in Goose Egg Park for a potluck to celebrate how far the...
The Truth About Rochester’s $399k ‘Shy’ Home (PHOTOS)
With interest rates going up, some real estate specialists have said we can expect a bit of slow-down of people putting their houses on the market just to move across town to another home. That may be true, but I swear a bunch of PIll Hill and Pill Hill area homes haven't heard the news.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
KAAL-TV
Brighter Tomorrows helping kids battling cancer and their families
(ABC 6 News) - Nearly everyone has been affected by cancer, whether it's personally, or with a loved one. Sometimes without a lot of support. That's why Brighter Tomorrows is making sure no one has to go through their battle alone. In 2004, Liz Canan's son was diagnosed with brain...
KAAL-TV
Wisconsin boy wins USA Kids Mullet Championship
(ABC 6 News) - An 8-year old from Menomonie, Wisconsin was announced on Sunday as the winner of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, beat out over 675 entrants in online voting to claim the honor, finishing with 9,896 total votes. Bailey will also take home $2,500. Callen Steinbrink,...
KAAL-TV
Gold Rush days take over Olmsted County Friday
(ABC 6 News) -Two longtime Gold Rush events in Olmsted county kick off on Friday. In Rochester, Gold Rush days will take place at Graham Park starting at 8 a.m. and will run through the weekend. Olmsted County's Antique Show & Market, put on by Townsend shows is in its...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic releases new documentary ahead of 139th Anniversary of Tornado
(ABC 6 News) - This weekend marks the 139th anniversary of the tornado that led to the creation of Saint Marys hospital and what is now, Mayo Clinic. For the first time, Mayo Clinic has created a short film to highlight the events of that day and honor the history that would ultimately create one of the most prestigious hospitals in the world.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to 5th reported scam this week
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman fell prey to the fifth phone scam reported this week, according to city police. Capt. Casey Moilanen said people should understand that if a caller asks them to buy and send gift cards for any reason, the person is a scammer and they should not comply.
Apartment House Near Downtown Rochester Damaged by Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded yesterday to an apartment house just west of downtown Rochester Friday afternoon. The fire department as a passerby reported smoke coming from a second-story window of the home in the 500 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 5:30 PM. A downstairs tenant also told the fire department that he smelled smoke and found a fire burning in an upstairs bedroom when he went to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the man also told them everyone had safely evacuated, and the person renting the room where the fire was located was believed to be gone.
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
KAAL-TV
Local districts work to tackle staffing issues
(ABC 6 News) - Many schools across the country are facing school staffing shortages. For some, it's in certain areas like paraprofessionals. School districts in our area are working to make sure this school year is fully staffed and successful. ABC 6 spoke with several districts and the overall consensus is - to work ahead.
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
KAAL-TV
SE Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place
(ABC 6 News) - Authorities have set up a roughly two-block perimeter around a residence on Sprie Ct. SE. in Pine Island. ABC 6 has learned there is an armed adult male inside the house who might have some mental health issues. In Pine Island, a shelter in place order means you need to stay inside until given further notice.
KIMT
'Urgent and immediate' need for blood at Mayo Clinic
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is putting out another “urgent and immediate” call for O- blood donations. The Center says “Every 2 seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood, locally every 10 minutes someone needs blood. That is why our need for blood is constant and because O- is the universal blood type it is in high demand.”
KAAL-TV
International actor, singer found dead in Rochester apartment
(ABC 6 News) - Darius Campbell-Danesh, 41, an international singer and actor was found dead in his Rochester apartment last week. According to the Rochester Police Department, they responded to a deceased person call on August 11 at 11:53am at The Berkman Apartments, 217 14th Ave. SW in Rochester. The...
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
KAAL-TV
Kids raise thousands of dollars for cancer research in remembrance of their friend who lost her battle with cancer
(ABC 6 News) - At Oronoco's Gold Rush days, a stand ran by local children are making a huge difference. Sweet treats and cold drinks are sold at Gabby's Stand, with all of the funds being donated to childhood cancer research, in remembrance of their friend Gabby. Gabby Brown, a...
