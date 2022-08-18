Read full article on original website
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
iBerkshires.com
Knights Orchestra to Return to Clark Art Sept. 4
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Knights Orchestra returns to the Clark to celebrate the current Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern exhibition. This free outdoor concert takes place on the Fernández Terrace near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool at 4 p.m. on Sept. 4. The concert program...
iBerkshires.com
Bidwell House Museum to Host Guided Hike Aug. 27
MONTEREY, Mass. — On Saturday, August 27 at 9:30 a.m., Bidwell House Board member Rob Hoogs will take guests on a guided walk to explore the Bidwell grounds, including stone walls, old roads and the original Meeting House site. The terrain can be uneven so wear proper shoes, and...
iBerkshires.com
Elizabeth Freeman Monument Unveiled on Her Freedom Anniversary
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — Community and civic leaders, including former Gov. Deval Patrick, gathered at Old Parish Church on Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of a monument to civil rights pioneer Elizabeth Freeman exactly 241 years to the day that she won her freedom in court. Freeman's story may be...
iBerkshires.com
Wlliamstown Historical Museum's Hay Day Fair on Aug. 28
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Historical Museum invites the public to their fourth annual Hay Day Fair on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Museum. Admission is $10 for immediate families and $5 for individuals. All proceeds go to support the...
iBerkshires.com
Mass MoCA Releases Fall Program
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art announced its Fall programming for this year featuring an extensive amount of diverse exhibits and events that residents and tourists can look forward to. Upcoming Exhibitions:. On View: Beginning Oct. 29. Beginning October 29, contemporary American artist EJ Hill will...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Offer High Schoolers Free Communications Course
PITTSFIELD, MA — Berkshire Community College (BCC) invites Berkshire County high school students to apply for a free Introduction to Interpersonal Communication (COM-104) course and earn three credits towards their college education. Taught by Interim Dean of Teaching and Learning Innovation Tattiya Maruco, the course will be held on...
iBerkshires.com
18 Degrees to Offer Foster Family Classes in September
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) for people interested in becoming a foster family in September and October. The training is designed to help prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome...
iBerkshires.com
Black Star Tattoo Studio Continues Historical Legacy in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is a piece of tattooing history right here in Pittsfield. The body art practice was made legal in 2000 after Stephan "Lefty" Lanphear won a lawsuit against the state that found its 40-plus year ban on tattooing unconstitutional. "I got into tattooing and I wanted...
iBerkshires.com
September First Fridays Artswalk to Feature a Dozen Exhibits
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A dozen art shows and exhibits will be on display during the First Fridays Artswalk from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2. Explore art and meet artists during opening receptions, with most art on display the entire month. The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28...
iBerkshires.com
Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown ZBA Continues Vote on Chemical Dependency Center Again
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals continued an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook Nursing Home on Cold Spring Road for the third — and likely final — time on Thursday. Last month, the ZBA continued the petition...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Greylock Glen Trail Improvements
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved improvements and fortifications for existing trails in the Greylock Glen. The trail work, to be done by Pinnacle Trail Design, will make the trails stormwater resistant by fortifying them with gravel, stonework and other fixes. The project is funded by a $54,000 state Department of Conservation Recreation grant obtained by the Thunderbolt Ski Runners, who have worked with Pinnacle to create and maintain trails over the last several years.
iBerkshires.com
Shakespeare & Co. Reveals Center for Actor Training Schedule
LENOX, Mass. – After two years of reduced programming, Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has announced a full schedule of workshops and intensives for Fall 2022, including both in-person and online offerings. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, The Center for Actor Training will offer several different workshops...
iBerkshires.com
Michael A. Deep, 73
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Michael Anthony Deep, 73 of North Adams, MA died on Saturday August 20, 2022 at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Mike loved life and fought hard to the very end. He was born in North Adams, MA on July 21, 1949, a son...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
amherstindy.org
Planning Board Wants Removal Of Cement Blocks At Marijuana Cultivating Facility
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, August 17, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. The packet for the meeting can be found here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Janet McGowan, and Karin Winter. Absent: Thom Long, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann. Staff: Chris...
iBerkshires.com
Mass MoCA Workers on Strike for Wages, Working Conditions
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Union workers at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art are on a one-day strike Friday, looking for better pay and working conditions from the museum. The employees are picketing outside the museum premises until 6 p.m., when it closes. They seek a minimum contract of $18 per hour for the first year of their contract and pay raises in 2023 and 2024.
Fall foliage in Massachusetts: Check out these Vrbo listings that have ideal scenic leaf peeping views
Fall is right around the corner and no one does fall better than New England. Particularly in Massachusetts, there are plenty of areas throughout the state to see the best views of the red, orange and yellow colors. Below is a list of some Vrbo rental listings across the state that pair nicely with the views of fall.
