ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Knights Orchestra to Return to Clark Art Sept. 4

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Knights Orchestra returns to the Clark to celebrate the current Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern exhibition. This free outdoor concert takes place on the Fernández Terrace near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool at 4 p.m. on Sept. 4. The concert program...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bidwell House Museum to Host Guided Hike Aug. 27

MONTEREY, Mass. — On Saturday, August 27 at 9:30 a.m., Bidwell House Board member Rob Hoogs will take guests on a guided walk to explore the Bidwell grounds, including stone walls, old roads and the original Meeting House site. The terrain can be uneven so wear proper shoes, and...
MONTEREY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Elizabeth Freeman Monument Unveiled on Her Freedom Anniversary

SHEFFIELD, Mass. — Community and civic leaders, including former Gov. Deval Patrick, gathered at Old Parish Church on Sunday afternoon for the unveiling of a monument to civil rights pioneer Elizabeth Freeman exactly 241 years to the day that she won her freedom in court. Freeman's story may be...
SHEFFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hancock, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Florence, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wlliamstown Historical Museum's Hay Day Fair on Aug. 28

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Historical Museum invites the public to their fourth annual Hay Day Fair on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Museum. Admission is $10 for immediate families and $5 for individuals. All proceeds go to support the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mass MoCA Releases Fall Program

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art announced its Fall programming for this year featuring an extensive amount of diverse exhibits and events that residents and tourists can look forward to. Upcoming Exhibitions:. On View: Beginning Oct. 29. Beginning October 29, contemporary American artist EJ Hill will...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC to Offer High Schoolers Free Communications Course

PITTSFIELD, MA — Berkshire Community College (BCC) invites Berkshire County high school students to apply for a free Introduction to Interpersonal Communication (COM-104) course and earn three credits towards their college education. Taught by Interim Dean of Teaching and Learning Innovation Tattiya Maruco, the course will be held on...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hancock Shaker Village#National Gallery Of Art#Shakers#Gallery#Business Industry#Linus Business#New Director#The Board Of Trustees
iBerkshires.com

18 Degrees to Offer Foster Family Classes in September

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) for people interested in becoming a foster family in September and October. The training is designed to help prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Black Star Tattoo Studio Continues Historical Legacy in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is a piece of tattooing history right here in Pittsfield. The body art practice was made legal in 2000 after Stephan "Lefty" Lanphear won a lawsuit against the state that found its 40-plus year ban on tattooing unconstitutional. "I got into tattooing and I wanted...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

September First Fridays Artswalk to Feature a Dozen Exhibits

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A dozen art shows and exhibits will be on display during the First Fridays Artswalk from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2. Explore art and meet artists during opening receptions, with most art on display the entire month. The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown ZBA Continues Vote on Chemical Dependency Center Again

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals continued an application to operate a chemical dependency rehabilitation facility in the former Sweet Brook Nursing Home on Cold Spring Road for the third — and likely final — time on Thursday. Last month, the ZBA continued the petition...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Con Comm Approves Greylock Glen Trail Improvements

ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved improvements and fortifications for existing trails in the Greylock Glen. The trail work, to be done by Pinnacle Trail Design, will make the trails stormwater resistant by fortifying them with gravel, stonework and other fixes. The project is funded by a $54,000 state Department of Conservation Recreation grant obtained by the Thunderbolt Ski Runners, who have worked with Pinnacle to create and maintain trails over the last several years.
iBerkshires.com

Shakespeare & Co. Reveals Center for Actor Training Schedule

LENOX, Mass. – After two years of reduced programming, Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has announced a full schedule of workshops and intensives for Fall 2022, including both in-person and online offerings. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, The Center for Actor Training will offer several different workshops...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Michael A. Deep, 73

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Michael Anthony Deep, 73 of North Adams, MA died on Saturday August 20, 2022 at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Mike loved life and fought hard to the very end. He was born in North Adams, MA on July 21, 1949, a son...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Live 95.9

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Mass MoCA Workers on Strike for Wages, Working Conditions

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Union workers at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art are on a one-day strike Friday, looking for better pay and working conditions from the museum. The employees are picketing outside the museum premises until 6 p.m., when it closes. They seek a minimum contract of $18 per hour for the first year of their contract and pay raises in 2023 and 2024.

Comments / 0

Community Policy