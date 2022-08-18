Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
cleveland19.com
Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
cleveland19.com
19 News sits down with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Reporter Hannah Catlett sat down with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond Monday morning. Chief Drummond served as the city’s interim police chief until he was officially appointed chief earlier last month. “Sometimes you don’t need to do a search to find your leader....
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals search for convicted Cleveland drug trafficker wanted for a probation violation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for help in locating a convicted drug trafficker who recently violated probation. Abdul Mallory has convictions for both drug trafficking and possession, said the U.S. Marshals. According to the U.S. Marshals, Mallory, 28, was last...
Cleveland family searches for answers after 41YO man dies on Thursday
The damage done by a string of shootings throughout Cleveland continue to echo in the community, as dozens gathered along Lake Erie to honor the life of one of those victims.
cleveland19.com
Euclid woman pleads guilty to crime spree, 2 others still on trial
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the women charged in a series of violent crimes in several communities pleaded guilty Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Jada Hite, 19, of Euclid, entered the plea several days after her trial began in front of Judge John O’Donnell. Hite will be sentenced at a later date.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms. According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured. The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof. Other issues prompted...
Couple face shoplifting charges: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. North Olmsted police officers at 7:41 p.m. on July 31 responded to Walmart regarding two suspected shoplifters. A store loss prevention officer said the man and woman went through a self-checkout register and appeared to fail to scan a large number of items. As the couple left the store, the security employee stopped them and escorted them to an office, where the store recovered 44 items that were not scanned in the transaction. The value of the items totaled nearly $40, according to a police reporter. The woman told police they miscounted the amount of baby food in their cart.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
3 shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three males ages 16, 40, and 42 were shot in the 7500 block of Decker Avenue around 530pm Friday. Decker Avenue is located in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood. They were all taken to University Hospital in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News will have...
cleveland19.com
Police: Viral ‘Brewster Wallaby’ hasn’t been seen in 7 days
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Brewster police said the wallaby that went viral hasn’t been seen since it was originally sighted last week. “Nope, actually, nobody’s seen him since last Sunday,” said Nathan Taylor, Chief of police. “We can’t confirm any sightings, no pictures, nothing like that and the calls have come as far as a 10-mile radius,” he said.
Man berates staff at Topgolf: Independence Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
That firepit in your backyard? It might be illegal: The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have a backyard firepit. Most families I know have backyard firepits, for kids to roast marshmallows on and adults to drink around, especially as summer wanes and cool nights turn dark. I never realized firepits could be against the law in some cities.
cleveland19.com
Man steals saw from Home Depot at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stole several items from the Home Depot located at Steelyard Commons on August 1, according to police. The suspect entered the store, police said, and approached the counter some time later with a Milwaukee Sawzall and a battery pack. Police said that the man...
Woman asleep behind the wheel on I-90 exit charged with OVI: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 A caller at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 9 reported seeing a woman passed out behind the wheel of a silver SUV at the top of the exit ramp to Clague Road from I-90. The driver reportedly had her head on the steering wheel. Officers...
3 fatal shootings in Cleveland over past 24 hours: Timeline of shootings
CLEVELAND — There has been a violent start to the weekend in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Three individuals died following separate shootings across Cleveland between Friday and Saturday morning. Here is a...
cleveland19.com
Man robbed of gun during attempt to buy weapon accessory, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man was robbed of his gun Sunday as he was attempting to buy an accessory for it. According to police, the victim met with two men to purchase a light for his black Taurus handgun. Cleveland police said the man got inside...
