UPDATE: The EKU facilities management staff, along with staff of Richmond Utilities, stopped the leak in the water main with a pipe clamp by 11:15 p.m. on August 18. The hole caused by the break remains to be repaired, but the crew located the hole and repaired it. Bryan Makinen, EKU's associate vice president of public safety and facilities management, commended the crew that helped repair the break: "These guys were headed back to their families when we called, this took them away from family dinners, and they came back without ifs, ands, or buts. . . they are a credit to EKU," Makinen said.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO