WTVQ
Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a man was found shot early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of New Circle Road to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting on New Circle Road on Sunday. At around 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they located shell casings and...
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington favorite Sav's Restaurant closing after 14 years due to pandemic challenges
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After 14 years of serving West African cuisine in Lexington, Sav’s Restaurant is closing its doors because of issues related to the pandemic. The restaurant serves favorites like Fufu, lamb ragu and Cornish hens. But due to pandemic challenges like employee shortages and inflation, they will close their doors this Saturday.
WTVQ
Lexington police investigating after 18-month-old found dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after an 18-month-old boy was found dead at a home in the 800 block of Charles Avenue. Police responded to a call about an unresponsive 18-month-old on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Cho’Zyn Carter Wilson, was transported to UK Medical Center Pediatric ER where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
Eastern Progress
Update: Crew repairs water main break on Lancaster Avenue
UPDATE: The EKU facilities management staff, along with staff of Richmond Utilities, stopped the leak in the water main with a pipe clamp by 11:15 p.m. on August 18. The hole caused by the break remains to be repaired, but the crew located the hole and repaired it. Bryan Makinen, EKU's associate vice president of public safety and facilities management, commended the crew that helped repair the break: "These guys were headed back to their families when we called, this took them away from family dinners, and they came back without ifs, ands, or buts. . . they are a credit to EKU," Makinen said.
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
WKYT 27
Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting. Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm. Police say the shooting happened on July 20 in...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
WTVQ
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers raises money through annual Shootout fundraiser
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers rely on tips from the community to help solve crimes. In an effort to help raise money for those tips, the organization held one of its’ biggest fundraisers Saturday morning. The Crime Stoppers Shootout fundraiser helped raise thousands of dollars. The event...
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
WTVQ
Mercer Co. Schools mourns loss of student
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Mercer County Schools community is mourning the loss of one of its middle school students. In a Sunday Facebook post, the school system said an eighth-grade student, Griffin Baker, lost his life after injuries sustained from an ATV accident. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers...
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
WKYT 27
Car show honors Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Karl Shannon entertained country music audiences for more than 50 years. “I’ve met pretty much anyone and everyone in country music,” Shannon told WKYT in May. “Loretta Lynn...tons of people. Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire. There’s Billy Ray. I’m a good friend of...
WKYT 27
Great Crossing steamrolls Western Hills 60-13
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing steamrolled Western Hills 60-13 Friday night in the opening game of the Battle of Elkhorn Creek. The Warhawks set a new school record for points in a game. Great Crossing (1-0) visits North Oldham on August 26.
WTVQ
Radio legend Karl Shannon remembered through car show
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Radio legend Karl Shannon’s legacy continued Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site, months after he passed. Shannon’s voice ruled the radio stations for more than 40 years. He was also Waveland’s Santa Claus. Shannon was known for putting on car shows for charity. “He...
