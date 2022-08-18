Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering Some KLAQ Radio Greats In Honor Of National Radio Day
Today is officially National Radio Day so I thought it would be cool to walk down memory lane with a KLAQ DJ roll call. KLAQ officially went on the air almost 50 years ago and continues to bring you El Paso's best rock to this day. Radio can be a turbulent career choice and most DJ's move around a lot.
Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fans of comic books, superheroes, pop culture, and everything in between made their way to the Las Cruces Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Comic Con event to happen here since 2017. "I'm glad that there have been enough people that have wanted to come back" said Mariah The post Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces high school cross country: Organ Mt. sweeps first meet
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces area high school cross country teams opened up their fall seasons at the Silver Invitational Saturday, Aug. 20 in Fort Bayard, New Mexico. Organ Mountain High, formerly Onate, got off to a strong start to the season by winning both the boys and girls team titles. The Organ […]
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Saturday afternoon shooting leaves at least one person injured, police say. Las Cruces Police told ABC-7 that shots were fired around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of University Ave and El Paseo Rd, and one man was transported to Memorial Medical Center. Police are unable to confirm who fired The post Shooting near New Mexico State University leaves at least 1 injured appeared first on KVIA.
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
KVIA
USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hear ye! Hear ye! Earl of Sandwich shop opens first location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sandwich dates back to 1762 when John Montagu, the fourth earl of Sandwich, got hungry in the middle of a card game. So, the earl slapped some meat between two slices of bread and the sandwich was born. One hopes that such ingenuity was rewarded with a winning hand. […]
El Paso News
Black Fridays Discount Stores to open fourth location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discount retail company is planning an expansion in El Paso. Black Fridays Daily Discount Stores will open its fourth El Paso location at 100 N. Americas on Friday, Aug. 26, the company announced. Black Fridays resells returned items, while dropping prices every day...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Country singer comes back to his roots
Country music rising star Frank Ray was in Las Cruces Wednesday, Aug. 17 to play some music at Picacho Middle School and bring awareness to the need for school supplies, which he and his crew brought to the school as well. Ray was born in Columbus, went to school in...
Collapsed rock wall displaces 20 UTEP student residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early this Morning a rock wall collapsed right behind the El Dorado apartments in west El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department, the collapsed rock wall fell into the apartments damaging the back wall to the apartment complex. According to EPFD, there was initially a gas leak that was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Shooting in Las Cruces leaves one man injured
Las Cruces, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is responding to a shots fired call near the intersection of El Paseo and University Avenue. According to detectives, the incident involved a car which crashed at the intersection. One 30 year old man was taken to a hospital...
Sheriff’s office investigating body found in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in far East El Paso Sunday afternoon. The body was found near Santa Fe Trail and House Creek Lane in Montana Vista. The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed the cause of death. For local and breaking news, […]
El Paso police, Crime Stoppers seek help in solving West El Paso shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that happened in West El Paso. On Sunday, Aug. 7, a 24-year-old man was driving along Sunland Park Drive near amusement center Bob-O’s. A black sedan pulled up next to the […]
Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A retired El Paso judge is weighing in following the dismissal of 375 criminal cases. Since Monday, the cases were released after the District Attorney's Office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. A Texas law allows cases to be dismissed if they aren't indicted within 180 days. A total The post Retired judge weighs in on 375 dismissed criminal cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces offering free sandbags with floods possible
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – With heavy rain and flash flooding possible throughout New Mexico Friday and Saturday, the Las Cruces Fire Department is offering free sandbags to residents. Residents can use the sandbags to help prevent floodwaters from entering homes. LCFD says the best place to put the sandbags is around doorways where water can […]
88 cases dismissed with most including domestic violence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today under District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, 88 cases were dismissed with most of them involving domestic violence. According to retired judge Penny Hamilton, the claim that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a large backlog of cases is true but says Rosales’ office should have people who screen the cases and […]
Comments / 1