Connecticut Man Sentenced to Decades in Prison After Fitbit Data Undermines Story About Wife’s Death in Basement

Is that the best lie he could think up ? Of course he took her out and had more than enough motives to do so. Masked man in his house and all the sudden he shoots his wife and then ties him to a chair and then what ,? Masked man either brought a gun and a knife or he had to go find one so he could then just stab him ?? Well I’ll be siding with the jury on this one pal.
this seems sketch with the extra DNA that doesn't just show up and it was when fitbit is first out what if it recorded her moving as he moved her... I don't know seems wierd
Unless they brought it in a professional to demonstrate how he zip tied himself to the chair (using same zip tie and same chair) then that, coupled with mysterious dna, should be enough to cause reasonable doubt. All to often now, the jury just picks the best story teller. This is because there is absolutely no tests to become a juror. I’d want to know the education level, and IQ of everyone on my jury if being prosecuted for murder. Not everyone has critical thinking skills.
Comments / 46