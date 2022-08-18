GASTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a 43-year-old man is dead following an early morning fire in Gaston. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the fire happened in the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle, which is off of Fish Hatchery Road, around 4 a.m. While fire officials have not released specifics of the blaze, the coroner's office did describe it as a house fire and identified the deceased as Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin of Gaston.

GASTON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO