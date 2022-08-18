ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: One man dead after shooting on Broad River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Broad River Road on Saturday, August 20. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd at around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a man was found laying in the parking unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
wach.com

Man injured in Lexington County shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man is injured after a shooting in Lexington County. It happened late Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Deputies say an argument happened and then shots were fired. One man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Shooting near Broad River shopping plaza leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3315 Broad River Road last night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies say a man was found unresponsive, lying down in the parking lot with a wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in Old Charleston Road head-on collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
PELION, SC
WIS-TV

Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
SUMTER, SC
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Columbia Police
WIS-TV

LCSD: responds to shooting at Wild Bird Lane home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Winnsboro man killed in shooting

WINNSBORO, SC
WINNSBORO, SC
live5news.com

Reported shooting puts SC State on brief lockdown

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported shooting near South Carolina State University placed the school on a two-hour lockdown early Monday morning. Just after midnight, a message from the school’s Office of Institutional Advancement said the school’s campus was shut down because of a shooting in the area.
ORANGEBURG, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Gaston man found dead in Sunday morning house fire

GASTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a 43-year-old man is dead following an early morning fire in Gaston. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the fire happened in the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle, which is off of Fish Hatchery Road, around 4 a.m. While fire officials have not released specifics of the blaze, the coroner's office did describe it as a house fire and identified the deceased as Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin of Gaston.
GASTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Vehicle sought in suspected Columbia road rage shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry County fatal collision leaves one dead

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on I-26 near exit 72. The collision happened around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. The driver of a 2014 Kia Sedan was traveling west on I-26 and went off the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Airport High student charged with bringing gun to school

CAYCE, S.C. — An 18-year-old Airport High School student has been arrested after authorities found a gun in his backpack on Monday. According to the Cayce Police Department, officers were tipped off by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department that 18-year-old Treyvon Arteigas Hampton was one of multiple students from the high school who were believed to have been involved in an altercation and shooting near Gaston on Saturday.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Armed robbery at First Citizens Bank in Irmo under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - An armed robbery is under investigation after an incident occurred at a First Citizens Bank around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to the Irmo Police Department, two ATM contract workers for the First Citizens Bank, located at 949 Lake Murray Boulevard were robbed. Investigators say one of...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police actively investigate shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting they say took place in broad daylight Thursday. According to CPD the incident took place in the 5100 block of North Main Street this just before 7pm. With this still being in the early stages of their investigation, officials have not been able to release many details about the shooting. However, ABC Columbia News has learned that a woman was struck during the altercation. Police say she suffered a gun shot wound to the lower body, but say the injury does not appear to be life threatening.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
