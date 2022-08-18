Read full article on original website
KKTV
Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off features new events in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Memorial Park with new events. An event called “Balloons, Bites, and Brews” will be offered on the field at Memorial Park during Saturday and Sunday afternoon. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be discounted items from vendors and a beer garden. There is also a 5k run being offered on Sunday, Sept. 4, and registration for that event is open. The event now provides an exclusive opportunity called “The Lift Off Lounge.” This provides the public with the chance to buy a $115 ticket that allows them access to the sponsors’ tent and includes food, drinks and VIP parking.
Green District Salad Chain Makes Changes to its Colorado Plans
The healthy-eating joint has apparently added and changed openings regarding its Fort Collins and Colorado Springs locations
lamarledger.com
Global burlesque contest reboots in tiny Manitou Springs with dozens of performers
Kiva Siani learned to love herself through burlesque performances and exotic dancing, even if some people see her art forms as titillating or scandalous. “I’m not saying kids should come to all these shows,” Sinia, 43, said of the separate but parallel worlds she’s danced in through her career. “But it’s so normal to show them violent scenes of other people getting beat up and bloodied, and it’s considered OK because it’s in superhero movies. Why can’t we allow more displays of love to be normal?”
Colorado teen with rare disease gets a prom of her own
PUEBLO • It may be mid-August, but prom season was in full swing for Amaria Granger Thursday evening. Amaria, who will turn 14 later this month, has a rare neurodegenerative disorder called Niemann Pick C. The disease affects Amaria's ability to metabolize fat such as cholesterol and lipids within cells, causing them to malfunction and eventually die. The disease causes progressive loss of function of the nerves, brain and other organs. There is no known cure for Niemann Pick C, and it is fatal.
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
Riders raise scholarship money in honor of slain mariachi
Motorcycle riders from across the US gathered in Pueblo Saturday for the annual Isaiah Vialpando Memorial Vicla Run and Show.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition
Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
Panorama Park reopens in Colorado Springs
The free and family-friendly event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by food, live music, sports clinics, and skate park demonstrations.
Old Spaghetti Factory poised for Colorado Springs opening
The Old Spaghetti Factory bills itself as a family-friendly restaurant chain — and plenty of families in Colorado Springs made the city a perfect fit for its latest expansion. Portland, Ore.,-based Old Spaghetti Factory will open Monday at the First & Main Town Center, the sprawling shopping center east...
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21): The boy has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.
Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment a that black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog. The Castle Rock resident said her Wyze security camera captured video of the bear about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The...
Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Endeavour Elementary School received 25 new bicycles Friday as part of a nationwide All Kids Bike program that will teach kindergarten students how to ride, and ride safely. All Kids Bike School officials said that around 100 students will use the bikes during the next five years, and the program The post Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday appeared first on KRDO.
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Woman suffers possible head injury while on cave tour in Colorado
Crews from the Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs fire departments responded to Cave of the Winds, a cave attraction near Colorado Springs, on Friday afternoon after receiving reports that woman was injured inside of the cave. According to a report from KRDO, the 20-year-old woman fell around 100 yards into...
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
