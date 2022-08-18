ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community came together Sunday for a celebratory parade, festivities, and entertainment at the 18th annual pride festival in Pueblo. This year's festival was the biggest it's been since the festival began in 2004. There were over 120 businesses, sponsors, and nonprofits, and event organizers say between 750 and 1,000 people The post Pueblo Pride Festival celebrates 18th year with largest crowd to date appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

America's Mountain gets first snow of the season

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain over the weekend. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday. At 12 p.m. Sunday, the temperature at the mountaintop west of Colorado Springs was 40 degrees. Weather...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Celebrate history at Family Days

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Western Museum of Mining & Industry will host Family Days to celebrate the history of mining in Colorado Springs. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will include hay rides, gold panning, famous stamp mill demonstrations and more family-friendly activities until 3 p.m. Outdoor events will be free with regular […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
townandtourist.com

25 Best Colorado Springs Hiking Trails (Scenic Views & Dog-Friendly!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The location of present-day Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a part of the American frontier before it was settled. General William Jackson Palmer founded Colorado Springs as a vacation destination.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
California State
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
KKTV

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off features new events in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will run from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 at Memorial Park with new events. An event called “Balloons, Bites, and Brews” will be offered on the field at Memorial Park during Saturday and Sunday afternoon. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be discounted items from vendors and a beer garden. There is also a 5k run being offered on Sunday, Sept. 4, and registration for that event is open. The event now provides an exclusive opportunity called “The Lift Off Lounge.” This provides the public with the chance to buy a $115 ticket that allows them access to the sponsors’ tent and includes food, drinks and VIP parking.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lamarledger.com

Global burlesque contest reboots in tiny Manitou Springs with dozens of performers

Kiva Siani learned to love herself through burlesque performances and exotic dancing, even if some people see her art forms as titillating or scandalous. “I’m not saying kids should come to all these shows,” Sinia, 43, said of the separate but parallel worlds she’s danced in through her career. “But it’s so normal to show them violent scenes of other people getting beat up and bloodied, and it’s considered OK because it’s in superhero movies. Why can’t we allow more displays of love to be normal?”
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado teen with rare disease gets a prom of her own

PUEBLO • It may be mid-August, but prom season was in full swing for Amaria Granger Thursday evening. Amaria, who will turn 14 later this month, has a rare neurodegenerative disorder called Niemann Pick C. The disease affects Amaria's ability to metabolize fat such as cholesterol and lipids within cells, causing them to malfunction and eventually die. The disease causes progressive loss of function of the nerves, brain and other organs. There is no known cure for Niemann Pick C, and it is fatal.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Garbus
Person
Martin Garbus
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition

Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Cinema#Entertain#Linus Movies#Documentary Film#Old Hippie#Rmwf
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teenager found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21): The boy has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment a that black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog. The Castle Rock resident said her Wyze security camera captured video of the bear about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Endeavour Elementary School received 25 new bicycles Friday as part of a nationwide All Kids Bike program that will teach kindergarten students how to ride, and ride safely. All Kids Bike School officials said that around 100 students will use the bikes during the next five years, and the program The post Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Movies
KRDO News Channel 13

Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
AGUILAR, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy