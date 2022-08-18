ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams

Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
2023 prospect RJ Johnson lands offer from Alabama, pushing commitment date back to September

Alabama extended an offer to 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson on Thursday. The native of Huntsville, Alabama was originally scheduled to commit on August 22. However, he and his family have since pushed his commitment date back to September. When asked by Crimson Crossover’s Matt Landry, here is what Johnson had to say about a commitment date:
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state

It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
AUBURN, AL
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 1

Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Scouting Notebook: Clay-Chalkville defeats Briarwood Christian 48-0 in season opener

High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
