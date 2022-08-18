High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO