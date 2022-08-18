Read full article on original website
Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams
Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
2023 prospect RJ Johnson lands offer from Alabama, pushing commitment date back to September
Alabama extended an offer to 2023 point guard R.J. Johnson on Thursday. The native of Huntsville, Alabama was originally scheduled to commit on August 22. However, he and his family have since pushed his commitment date back to September. When asked by Crimson Crossover’s Matt Landry, here is what Johnson had to say about a commitment date:
Mobile County Board officially approves football return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium
The Mobile County Board of Commissioners officially approved a return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Monday morning. The Board voted 4-0 to approve a new contract for varsity teams to play their games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in 2022. The first two games are scheduled for this Thursday and Friday. In a...
Check out all the scores from Friday’s high school football season openers
A busy first Friday night of the 2022 season saw three-time 7A champ Thompson lose in another state, reigning Class 6A champ Clay-Chalkville roll to its 16th straight win and multiple Alabama and Auburn commits show out on a big stage. Here are all the final scores from Friday’s games....
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state
It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
Friday Night Blitz Week 0 scoreboard: Hoover, Auburn battle in AHSAA Kickoff Classic
The Wade Waldrop era at Hoover got started Friday night in Montgomery as the No. 5 Buccaneers took on No. 3 Auburn in a Class 7A non-region showdown to close out the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl. Hoover erased a two-touchdown deficit but Auburn kicked a game-winning field...
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Week 1
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
Former Alabama State players connecting with current team
"Planting a tree today, would provide shade to the future generation." The post Former Alabama State players connecting with current team appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Saraland sophomores may be on fast track to stardom after impressive opening win
KJ Lacey is four months from getting his driver’s license and two and a half years from entering college. But the sophomore at Saraland High School is already on the fast track for stardom at the high school level and beyond. Lacey is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in...
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin attends Auburn-Hoover high school football game
Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kes attended the AHSAA Kickoff Classic between Auburn H.S. and Hoover on Friday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Harsin's son, Davis, is Auburn's backup quarterback. He's a three-star in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports. A handful of Auburn targets are...
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
Scouting Notebook: Clay-Chalkville defeats Briarwood Christian 48-0 in season opener
High School football is back in the state of Alabama, as the defending Class 6A champions Clay-Chalkville hosted Briarwood Christian for each team's season opener. Led by 2023 Top247 Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina, Briarwood struggled to create any offensive momentum throughout the course of the game, amassing only 150 yards of total offense. Vizzina was made uncomfortable from start to finish, sacked four times and given little time to operate within the pocket as nothing came easy in the passing game.
Clay-Chalkville dominates start-to-finish in rout of Briarwood Christian
Defending Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville ran exactly one offensive play in the final 15 minutes of its season opener, a 9-yard run to open the final quarter, but still managed to outscore its opponent by more than 20 points in part to an electrifying punt return and a shutout-sealing interception.
Log your vote for the 1st Coastal Alabama football player of the week in 2022
Check out the nominees for the Coastal Alabama Football Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. Nominations must come from a coach or official team statistician....
