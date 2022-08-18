Read full article on original website
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Signing with Ravens
Robinson is signing with the Ravens, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Robinson was surprisingly released by the Raiders on Tuesday, but he has found a new team just three days later. The former Chiefs wideout has a better chance to secure a prominent role in a Baltimore receiving corps that lacks established options behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.
Giants' Blake Martinez: Returns to practice
Martinez (undisclosed) participated in practice Friday and appears in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Martinez missed New York's first preseason contest against New England last Thursday and also sat out multiple practices to begin this week....
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
Reports: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux (MCL) out 3-4 weeks
New York Giants rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will be sidelined three-to-four weeks with a sprained MCL, NFL Network and ESPN
Patriots' Mac Jones: Leads scoring drive Friday
Jones completed four of eight passes for 61 yards and gained seven yards on his only carry in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. The second-year quarterback handled the first three possessions for the Patriots before calling it a night, and while Jones didn't post noteworthy numbers, he did lead the offense on an 81-yard drive that culminated in a Ty Montgomery TD plunge. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so Jones will likely see a little more action to prepare for Week 1.
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not in line to start
Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury
Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
Panthers' Matt Corral: Sustains foot injury Friday
Corral suffered a foot injury during Friday's preseason loss in New England, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting out the Panthers' second exhibition, P.J. Walker and Corral split the workload at quarterback. Walker handled the first and third quarters, while Corral got the second and was expected to take the fourth before limping off the field and getting ruled out in the waning minutes of the contest. Overall, Corral completed nine of 15 passes for 58 yards and recorded three carries for six yards before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could impact his ability to be available for the team's third preseason outing next Friday against the Bills.
Browns' A.J. Green: Suffers potential head injury
Green is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Green suffered the potential concussion during the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles. The 24-year is currently competing for a depth spot in the Browns' secondary.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Targeted deep by Mahomes
Moore didn't catch his only target in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington and added a one-yard punt return. Patrick Mahomes looked for Moore deep twice over the team's first two drives. Neither pass connected, though one of the plays was nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Moore's usage alongside the Chiefs' star quarterback is a promising sign regarding the rookie second-round pick's role, even if his chemistry with Mahomes still is developing at this point.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: QB decision delayed
Coach Matt Rhule wasn't ready to announce the Panthers' starting quarterback between Mayfield and Sam Darnold for Week 1 after Friday's preseason loss at New England, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. There was a belief Rhule would make a decision after preseason Week 2, but that may have gone...
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Unlikely to play
Kamara and fellow running back Mark Ingram aren't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against Green Bay, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports. The Saints figure to rest most key players, including their top two running backs, both of whom sat out the preseason opener. The real competition is behind Kamara and Ingram for the No. 3 spot -- a role that often came down to special teams under former head coach Sean Payton.
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Hitting fifth Friday
Stowers is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox. He played in two games in mid-June when the big club went to Toronto, but Stowers should be up for good after getting the call Friday. The Orioles farm system is loaded, but the 24-year-old was the team's top outfielder at Triple-A, slashing .264/.357/.527 with 19 home runs, a 25.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate in 95 games. He should play pretty regularly as the Orioles look to see how his hit tool translates at the highest level.
